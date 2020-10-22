Although Joey Logano won the opening race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs’ Round of 8 last Sunday at Kansas Speedway, the No. 22 Ford driver isn’t on the pole for the next round.

Based on NASCAR’s formula for calculating starting lineups without qualifying, Kevin Harvick actually earned the pole for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). But Logano will join him on the front row from the No. 2 starting spot.

Without practice or qualifying sessions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the starting lineups are created with the following factors from the previous race, with playoff drivers automatically starting up front:

15 percent based on a fastest lap time

25 percent based on the driver’s finishing position

25 percent based on the owner’s race position

35 percent based on points in the owner standings

There are only three races remaining in the 2020 NASCAR schedule. The next two at Texas and then Martinsville make up the rest of the Round of 8, and after the Martinsville race, the playoff field will shrink from eight drivers down to the Championship 4, who will compete for the title at Phoenix Raceway on November 8.

Here’s a look at the starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Texas in the Round of 8:

1. Kevin Harvick © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2. Joey Logano © Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

3. Brad Keselowski © AP Photo/Darron Cummings

4. Chase Elliott © Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

5. Alex Bowman © Chris Graythen/Getty Images

6. Martin Truex Jr. © Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

7. Denny Hamlin © Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

8. Kurt Busch © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

9. Kyle Busch © AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

10. Ryan Blaney © Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

11. William Byron © AP Photo/John Bazemore

12. Austin Dillon © Chris Graythen/Getty Images

13. Aric Almirola © Mark Humphrey/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

14. Matt DiBenedetto © AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

15. Christopher Bell © Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

16. Cole Custer © Chris Graythen/Getty Images

17. Erik Jones © AP Photo/Darron Cummings

18. Bubba Wallace © Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

19. Tyler Reddick © Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

20. Chris Buescher © Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

21. Clint Bowyer © Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. © Chris Graythen/Getty Images

23. Michael McDowell © Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

24. John Hunter Nemechek © Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

25. Ryan Newman © AP Photo/Matt Slocum

26. Jimmie Johnson © AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

27. Ty Dillon © Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

28. Corey LaJoie © AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

29. Ryan Preece © Chris Graythen/Getty Images

30. Daniel Suárez © Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

31. Brennan Poole © Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

32. Matt Kenseth © Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

33. JJ Yeley © Chris Graythen/Getty Images

34. Quin Houff © Chris Graythen/Getty Images

35. Reed Sorenson © Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

36. Timmy Hill © Chris Graythen/Getty Images

37. Josh Bilicki © Chris Graythen/Getty Images

38. Garrett Smithley © Chris Graythen/Getty Images

39. Joey Gase © Chris Graythen/Getty Images