Although Joey Logano won the opening race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs’ Round of 8 last Sunday at Kansas Speedway, the No. 22 Ford driver isn’t on the pole for the next round.

Based on NASCAR’s formula for calculating starting lineups without qualifying, Kevin Harvick actually earned the pole for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). But Logano will join him on the front row from the No. 2 starting spot.

Without practice or qualifying sessions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the starting lineups are created with the following factors from the previous race, with playoff drivers automatically starting up front:

  • 15 percent based on a fastest lap time
  • 25 percent based on the driver’s finishing position
  • 25 percent based on the owner’s race position
  • 35 percent based on points in the owner standings

There are only three races remaining in the 2020 NASCAR schedule. The next two at Texas and then Martinsville make up the rest of the Round of 8, and after the Martinsville race, the playoff field will shrink from eight drivers down to the Championship 4, who will compete for the title at Phoenix Raceway on November 8.

Here’s a look at the starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Texas in the Round of 8:

