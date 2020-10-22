RR Vs SRH MyTeam11 Team Picks, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11 And Match Overview: Rajasthan showing the right stomach for the fight to keep their season alive.

For Rajasthan Royals, this is turning out to be a season which has left many scratching their heads. While its clear that there’s ample quality in the side, the team has failed to click together as a unit to ensure a mixed bag of results in IPL 13.

From holding a runaway lead atop of the points tally to going on a contentious losing spree to now registering a couple of wins, Rajasthan’s season has truly been a topsy-turvy one. However, the only thing which will interest the club at the moment is the fact that they are still alive in the marquee league albeit by the barest of margins.

For the side, the foregone win against CSK could end up being just the shot in the arm the side needed to rekindle a flickering season. For the first time this season, the side punched above its weight to pull off a sensational run chase despite being sent reeling back inside the powerplay period.

RR Vs SRH MyTeam11 Probable Winner

Where Rajasthan clutched at straws to register a win the last time around, SRH failed to do so. Despite the best of their efforts, the team was put down in the super over, a result which leaves the side precariously close to exiting the league.

Either side will treat this tie as a must win one to see the sparks fly when these two step out. What works in SRH’s favour is their batting unit, one which should take the side past an extremely closely fought win.

Pitch Conditions And Toss

With a couple of days to breathe, this surface is bound to be a solid surface for the team batting first. The hard and nice nature of the wicket in the initial part paired with the long boundaries is set to see the side winning the toss choosing to set a target today.

Weather

As perm the norm, the player’s will be welcomed by a wave of heat this Thursday.

Chasing Side’s Record This Season

Win: 4 Lost: 10

Average First Innings Score

176

Probable Playing 11

Team News

There’s no clarity on Kane’s involvement with SRH yet to provide an update on his injury scare.

Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Match Details

Indian Premier League 2020

Match: Rajasthan Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date And Time: 22nd October, Thursday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: International Cricket Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports 1,2, Hindi/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Five Quiessential Players

Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith , Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan

Wicket-Keeper

The best of names are known to fight back and perform when the chips are down and its exactly what Jos Buttler did the last time around. Coming out to bat at a time when Rajasthan were seeing the roof come crashing down on their heads, the side’s wicket-keeper smashed his way to a man of the match 70 runs.

Jonny Bairstow once again showed what he can do with 36 runs the last time around. He’s not really converted his starts but has always come up with a steady source of runs to see him find a place in our side.

Batsmen

As ever, SRH’s captain, David Warner was once again up for a fight. He pulled off a 47 run knock for his side, one which became all the more telling given the testing period it came in for the club.

Kane Williamson is a doubt for this one but with the club offering no information on him, the New Zealand man could make the cut. After his sensational show of clean hitting the last time around as he was promoted to the opening slot, he finds a place in our team as well.

Manish Pandey wraps up the quartet from the club with Rajasthan’s bowling setup not making for the most ominous of units.

A new batting role has managed to infuse fresh life into Steve Smith’s season. He’s put on two knocks reminiscent of his true calibre as a player to see the Rajasthan captain be our sloe pick from the side.

All-Rounders

Ben Stokes is clearly struggling to acclimatise himself with the league. He’s not only looked off color but off the speed as well but with him being asked to open for Rajasthan, he’s just too good a pick to let go off.

Completing the duo from the side is Rahul Tewatia, someone who impressed us with his wicket to wicket line and length the last time around, one which saw him snare the one wicket along with put the brakes on the scoring rate.

Bowling Order

T Natarajan has been the Indian find in the quick bowling docket this term. The young player has been absolutely electric, a name who has pummelled batsmen with his line and length and consistency to keep hitting the ball in the yorker region.

Rashid Khan is bound to flourish on a wicket where the ball will stop and turn while Jofra Archer, Rajasthan’s top wicket taker will be inducted in our side from the club as ever.

Captain And Vice-Captain

SRH Bat First: Warner’s ability to go after the batsmen see him captain our side while counterpart Bairstow is the vice-captain.

RR Bat First: Warner will continue to be our captain given his ability to crunch the ball while Buttler be our vice-captain.

MyTeam11 Team

Buttler, Jonny, Manish, Kane, Warner, Smith, Tewatia, Stokes, Natarajan, Rashid, Archer

