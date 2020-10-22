RR vs SRH Man of the Match: The batsman from Sunrisers Hyderabad was declared the ‘Man of the Match’ award tonight in Dubai.

During the 40th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets to register their fourth win this season.

After a disciplined bowling performance justified Hyderabad captain David Warner’s decision to field first, an exceptional 140-run partnership for the third wicket between Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar sealed the chase for them in the penultimate over.

All-rounder Jason Holder, who replaced Kane Williamson in tonight’s match, was the pick of the bowlers for SRH with his bowling figures of 4-0-33-3. Other than Holder, Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan also chipped in with a wicket apiece.

RR vs SRH Man of the Match

Despite losing their star opening pair of captain David Warner (4) and wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow (10) in the first three overs, SRH recovered significantly on the back of Pandey’s 18th IPL half-century.

With Royals captain Steven Smith holding Jofra Archer’s overs for the second part of the innings, Pandey made it a point to attack the other bowlers without taking much risk.

What a knock by @im_manishpandey some of your shots were truly unbelievable! Looks like the place for the 4th is heating up! @SunRisers just showed the depth in batting! #SRHvsRR #IPL2020 — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 22, 2020

Having scored 83* (47) with the help of four fours and eight sixes, the 31-year old batsman earned applause from one and all in addition to winning the ‘Man of the Match’ award.

“There were enough talks around our middle order. High time for us to perform. I just wanted to stay on the wicket and play my shots. Really happy that it came off today. We had the opportunity to win the game for SRH, really happy I’m standing here,” Pandey told host broadcaster Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.