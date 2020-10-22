RR vs SRH Fantasy Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 22 October 2020 (Dubai). This game is a virtual eliminator where the loser of this game will definitely bow out of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Rajasthan Royals won their last game against the Super Kings and this is yet again Do or Die game for them. The bowling unit performed really well in the last game and that is a huge sigh of relief for the side whereas the batting form of Steve Smith and Jos Buttler is also a big plus. The Royals have been very good in the tournament but have lost in pressure situations and this is yet another important test for them

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, should have won the last game but they choked and one more mistake will end their campaign. They have some really good players in their ranks but the lack of execution has been a problem and the senior players of the team have to take some responsibility. This is a Do or Die game for the Sunrisers as well.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 in Dubai is 176.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 17; Batting 1st Won: 12; Batting 2nd Won: 5

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Rajasthan Royals – Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, and Sanju Samson.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Manish Pandey, and Jonny Bairstow.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Rajasthan Royals – Jofra Archer

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Jos Buttler, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer, and Steve Smith.

RR vs SRH Team Wicket-Keeper

Jos Buttler (Price 9.5) and Jonny Bairstow (Price 10) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Buttler scored a brilliant match-winning knock in the last game and has proved his good form whereas Bairstow has been decent in this tournament and has scored 316 runs at an average of 35.11. Both the English keepers are really vital for their side.

RR vs SRH Team Batsmen

David Warner (Price 10.5) and Manish Pandey (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner has been really good in the tournament so far and has scored 331 runs at an average of 41.38. He is arguably the best batsmen of the side whereas Manish has not played big knocks but is the main cog of this side’s batting. He has played some really good cameos for the side which includes a half-century. Both of them are important players of the side.

Steve Smith (Price 9) and Robin Uthappa (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Rajasthan Royals. Smith has been batting well at the moment and has played a crucial role in the last couple of innings whereas Robin will open the innings for the Royals and can be an asset at that position. Both of them are impactful players.

RR vs SRH Team All-Rounders

Rahul Tewatia (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Rajasthan Royals. Tewatia has picked 7 wickets in the tournament and his batting average is above 40 as well. He is one of the most influential players of the side this season.

[Ben Stokes is dropped as he is not bowling well, you can pick him in place of Tewatia if you want]

RR vs SRH Team Bowlers

T Natarajan (Price 8.5) and Khaleel Ahmed (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Natarajan has picked 11 wickets whereas Khaleel has picked 8 wickets in the tournament so far. Both of them are bowling really well and are wicket-takers.

Jofra Archer (Price 9.5) and Kartik Tyagi (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Rajasthan Royals. Archer has been the best bowler of the side and has picked 13 wickets in the tournament so far whereas Tyagi has also impressed everyone and has picked a wicket in each & every game. Both of them are the most important bowlers of this side.

Match Prediction: Rajasthan Royals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

David Warner and Jos Buttler

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Jonny Bairstow and Jofra Archer

