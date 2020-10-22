RPD Vs ARS Fantasy Team prediction : Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Rapid Vienna look to make the most of a massively shuffled around Arsenal setup.

For Austria’s Rapid Vienna, there won’t be a better time to get the better of Arsenal than today’s forthcoming encounter. With the Premier League side coming into today’s contest in the wake of a gruelling showdown with City and a crucial fixture awaiting them at the weekend, the English side is set to opt for a side constituting largely of second string names.

Also, with this being only the first encounter of their Group B sojourn in the Europa League 2020-21, Arsenal are bound to go easy on the day. They are all facets which play into Rapid Wien’s hands, factors which the home side is bound to keep an eye out when it draws up its gameplan for the affair.

Currently in second place in the Tipico Bundesliga, Rapid Wien are bound to approach this by coming out hammer and tongs. Even a draw against Arsenal today will go down in the folklore of the club’s golden chapters, a prize the club will be eager to make its own.

Probable Winner

This does have the makings of a finely balanced encounter but one which should eventually swing in Arsenal’s favour. The gulf in quality between the two teams is just too massive, one the hosts just won’t be able to work around.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Tamas, Dibon, Philipp and Dalibor are all going to be out of action for the home team due to their injuries.

Usual injury pile for Arsenal with Gabriel and Mustafi both sitting the affair out.

Rapid Wien

Strebinger, Stojkovic, Hofmann, Barac, Arase, Grahovac, Ljubicic, Ullmann, Murg, Kara, Fountas

Arsenal

Runarsson, Luiz, Gabriel, Kolasinac, Cedric, Elneny, Partey, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Nketiah, Nelson

Match Details

Europa League 2020-21

Match: Rapid Wein Vs Arsenal Group B

Date And Time: 22nd October, Thursday- 10:25pm IST

Venue: Allianz Stadion, Vienna

Telecast: Sony Ten 2/HD

Top Scorer

Rapid Wien

Fountas: 4 Goals, 1 Assist

Arsenal

Bygone Encounter

Rapid Wein Vs LASK Linz: 3-0

Manchester City Vs Arsenal: 1-0

RPD Vs ARS Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Richard Strebinger from the home side will be inducted in our Dream 11 team as the shot stopper for the impending tie. The goal-keeper has been the fulcrum of the side’s defence in the league, a player who has seen his side give away a measly three goals in four fixtures.

Defenders

Despite being a relatively new look setup today, we are still going to be opting for a trio from Arsenal for the day’s event. The club has massively transformed itself as a defensive setup ever since Arteta was handed over charge of the club, something well documented in the 1-0 defeat to City.

A cleansheet for the club today won’t be the most surprising of result to see us indulge in the picks of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Cedric Soares and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Midfielders

Its clear that Nicolas Pepe has turned out to be a massive disappointment for Arsenal. The club’s most expensive transfer ever has hardly lived upto the billing, a player who has been frozen out of the playing 11 by Arteta.

It makes today’s tie all the more important for him, one he needs to grab by the scruff of the neck and make his own. Bukayo Saka was sensational yet again for Arsenal against City, a player who is only growing in stature with every passing gameweek.

New signing Thomas Partey should make his first appearance in Arsenal’s playing 11 from the start today to see the CDM wrap up the triad for the club. Elsewhere, the one goal and one assist for Yusuf Demir see him be instilled in our side from the home team.

Strikers

With Arsenal having a paper thin defence for this one, Rapid Vienne know they can hurt the Premier League side. They’ll come hot out of the blocks for this one, thrusting everything they have into the attacking side of the game.

It makes Taxiarchis Fountas the first pick from the side given the two goals and one assist he has. Joining up is Ercan Kara who has the one goal and one assist while Eddie Nketiah will be drawing a close to our side from Arsenal.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Eddie’s ability to come up with some scorching hits see him be our captain while Pepe is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Strebinger, Ainsley, Soares, Gabriel, Saka, Pepe, Partey, Demir, Eddie, Kara, Fountas

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.