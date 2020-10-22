Happy Hump Day, dearest reader. It’s a bit of a slow news day in the world of sports. There’s a bit of an adjustment period going on for all of us right now. You might remember that last week was a Perfect Football Week because it had at least one football game — college or NFL — every day of the week. It was amazing.

That’s not quite the case this week, as there are no Tuesday or Wednesday games. Thankfully, we have the Champions League (which I am watching as I type this) to help fill the void, but tonight all we have is the World Series. Which, believe me, I’m not complaining about. The World Series is all I need to live a fulfilling evening of sitting on the couch and watching TV, but it does feel somewhat empty considering the cornucopia of sports we’ve had over the past couple of months.

Thankfully, football returns Thursday to help fill out our schedule. You know, even if it will be a game between the Giants and Eagles, at the very least we can all get together and make fun of them.

Speaking of horrible NFC East teams, things continue to go great for the Dallas Cowboys. Catch up on the latest Dallas drama in the links below, as well as news from elsewhere.

All right, let’s play ball.

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Dodgers vs. Rays, 8:08 p.m. | TV: Fox

The Pick: Rays (+124): Yes, we’re back on the Rays. However, there’s a difference between today’s pick and yesterday’s. Yesterday was more of a value play than anything. With Clayton Kershaw starting for the Dodgers, it skewed the line so far that it was impossible not to take Tampa at that price. Tonight it’s not just the price, but the pitching matchup. Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin isn’t well-known, but he’s good. He had a 2.31 ERA during the regular season, but those numbers can be a bit misleading. Including the playoffs, Gonsolin has allowed 13 earned runs in his last 17 1/3 innings. In the NLCS, he made two appearances and allowed seven runs in 6 1/3 innings with six walks.

I don’t know how long Gonsolin will go tonight, but I do know that the Dodgers bullpen is still a bit shaky, and if not for a line drive miraculously caught by Victor Gonzalez, last night’s game might have been a lot closer. Then there’s Blake Snell starting for the Rays ahead of the best bullpen in baseball. While the Dodgers offense doesn’t have a glaring weakness anywhere, it has performed better against righties this season than lefties. In the regular season, the Dodgers had a wOBA of .355 against righties compared to .335 against lefties. The closer I look at this matchup, the more enticing the Rays look.

Key Trend: The Rays are 10-6 in their last 16 games as an underdog.

Here’s what SportsLine is saying about the game: Make sure you check out what the experts at SportsLine are saying about tonight’s game.

⚾ More World Series picks

The Pick: Over 8 (-120): We’re still on the over too! It hit with ease last night, and I like the chances of seeing another higher-scoring affair in Game 2. If we look back at last night’s score, we see there were 11 runs scored, but if you look deeper, you also see that there were 12 runners left on base. I mentioned Victor Gonzalez catching that line drive right back up the box to get out of a jam, but that was just one tough spot pitchers had to escape last night. Both offenses left a lot of runs out there, and both offenses are too good to expect that to continue.

Key Trend: The over is 12-6-1 when the roof is open at Globe Life Field.

The Pick: Austin Meadows to hit a HR (+250): Normally I’d save these props for the end of the newsletter, but I have golf plays for you there today. So instead, I’m going to share my absolute favorite home run prop of the night. Yesterday I told you that Mookie Betts was going to hit his first dinger of the postseason, and he did. Tonight I love Austin Meadows’ matchup against Gonsolin and the Dodgers’ bullpen in general. He came in as a pinch-hitter for Hunter Renfroe last night and was robbed at the wall by Cody Bellinger. Tonight I like the chances of Meadows hitting a ball nobody can catch.

Key Trend: 30 of Austin Meadows’ 43 career homers have come against righties.

🔒 SportsLine Pick of the Day: SportsLine’s top MLB experts, the SDQL Gurus (148-87 this season, up nearly $1,300), nailed both the side and total in Game 1, calling Dodgers and the Over. Are they going back to the well with the favorites? Here are their money-line and total plays for Game 2, supported by some striking database trends you won’t see anywhere else.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Your MVP or Captain

Mookie Betts — What? You thought just because he finally hit a home run, we’d back off? Heck no! This is the best player in this series we’re talking about. He’s not done raking yet. He might get another dinger tonight too. Too many DFS players overthink things and try to get cute. Don’t do that. The best players are the best players for a reason. Sure, if you’re doing multiple lineups, put a couple of Mookie-free lineups in there to be contrarian, but if you’re going with one lineup, put Betts in it no matter what.

Value

Ji-Man Choi — This is another matchup I like for the Rays tonight, though I’m not as confident in a home run to meet the price being offered to take the prop. However, I will be putting Choi in my lineups because we could have a very productive night at a reasonable cost awaiting us. Another value play I like, but one I’m not as high on just because he hits so low in the order is the Dodgers’ Enrique Hernandez. He crushes lefties.

Full lineup advice

SportsLine’s team of DFS insiders has you covered for daily fantasy sports. Mike McClure has won almost $2 million playing DFS and is one of the top MLB DFS experts anywhere. Check out his MLB picks here, and be sure to see what he’s picking for NBA DFS here too. Use SportsLine’s all-new DFS Optimizer to get optimal NFL DFS picks from 10,000 simulations.

🏌 Zozo Championship Top 20 Plays