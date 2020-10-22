Portuguese Grand Prix Weather Forecast: What is the weather situation at Algarve this weekend ahead of the Portuguese GP.

Formula 1 is now set to travel to Portugal to witness the race at Algarve this weekend. Weather is always a crucial element for the race, as it could provide some unprecedented situations.

Though in the last race, it rather came out as a spoilsport with both free practice sessions being cancelled and Callum Ilott and Mick Schumacher’s debut in a Formula 1 weekend got dropped.

For fans, rain is good until it makes the hegemon go down and let an underdog winning the race. Otherwise, a dry, sunny day doesn’t offer much to the course of the race.

So far, in this season, none of the races has gone under a race, whereas only one qualifying session went through a spell of drizzles.

At Spa, it was speculated that there would be some rain, but nothing happened. Ironically, the rain arrived post-race, when it hardly mattered.

Now, it remains to be seen whether the weather does anything mysterious on the track across the weekend.

Portuguese Grand Prix Weather Forecast

According to Formula 1’s official website, the chances of rain are highest on Friday and Sunday, while Saturday will remain largely a dry day.

But will the rain happen during the race, that’s an important question. The detailed weather forecast as follows.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 – FP1 & FP2 WEATHER

Conditions: High-pressure area building up. Sunny weather at first for FP1, becoming partly cloudy with a 40% chance of one shower in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature expected: 21 Celsius

Chance of rain: 40%

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 – FP3 & QUALIFYING WEATHER

Conditions: Dry and mainly sunny weather for FP3 and qualifying. Very light wind.

Maximum temperature expected: 21 Celsius

Chance of rain: <20%

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 – RACE WEATHER

Conditions: Cloudy at first then the arrival of a decreasing weather front in the afternoon. Timing to be confirmed. Chance of rain for the race 40%. Amount of rain if it occurs: maximum 3mm.

Maximum temperature expected: 20 Celsius.

Chance of rain: 40%