Start getting used to the home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche not being the Pepsi Center.

It’s now Ball Arena, after Ball Corporation — known for making cans and Mason jars — and of course there were so many jokes made on Twitter about the name of the home of a basketball team being named after the thing they play the game with.

But there are also calls for a nickname — apparently, some people may have been calling the previous incarnation “The Can”? Now, because of what Ball Corporation produces, fans out in Denver want to call it … The Jar!

Seriously:

Other people pointed out what we said above about basketball at Ball Arena: