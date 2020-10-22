Getty Images



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews announced on Wednesday they are expecting a baby girl. In late September, the couple revealed they were having their first child together.

Matthews posted a video of the gender reveal to her social media, with the caption, “Baby Girl” along with hearts.

The defending Super Bowl MVP quote tweeted Matthews’ video, writing, “#GirlDad.”

In the video, you can see the elaborate reveal set up, with “Boy or Girl” written in big letters.

Their dogs were there in person, but many members of their family joined through zoom. The dogs walked down the aisle with pink paws for the reveal.

Afterwards, the couple took out cannons that shot out pink confetti. Mahomes saw yellow and red confetti fall last year when he won the Super Bowl, and now he’s seeing pink.

The couple looked overjoyed to know the gender of the newest addition to their family.

No word yet on potential baby names or the expected due date. Lombardi might make a nice middle name.

Many other girl dads commented on the post telling Mahomes the joys of having a daughter and wishing the couple well.

The couple got engaged at Arrowhead Stadium the same day Mahomes and the rest of his teammates got their Super Bowl rings.