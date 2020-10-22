PAN vs FEN Fantasy Prediction: Crucial tie for today’s opponents as either side strives to halt the rut engulfing it.

Their resillinace, gallantry and grit was massively hailed and lauded but at the end of the day, those traits alone couldn’t take Athens past the finishing line. Despite giving everything they had on the day, Athens ended up falling short infront of Barcelona, a side which was just too strong from them.

Forcing the contest into overtime, Athens’ inability to curb Barcelona from piling on the points ended up being the side’s undoing. The side was its entire hard work unravel in the culminating stages of the affair as their backline completely failed to hold fort and protect the rim for the side.

The side’s second straight defeat, the result saw Athens pummel all the way down into 12th spot. The club has nothing to show for its travails with the meagre one win from three outings hardly making them a daunting opposition to come across.

Probable Winner

Elsewhere, Fenerbache are fast losing the stature they had gained in the first couple of weeks. After two wins on the bounce, the side has now gone onto lose two ties on the spin, results which have seen the club slip all the way down into 9th place.

However, unlike Athens, Fenerbahçe’s defeats have been by the barest of margins. The side has not been a pushover like its opponent of the day, a team which is set to wrench out of its impasse with a triumph today.

Probable Playing 5

Athens

Foster, Mitoglou, Nedovic, Bentil, White.

Fanerbahce

Brown, Vesely, Hamilton, Eddie, Nando.

Best Shooter

Athens – Foster: 24 Points.

Fanerbahce – Vesely: 25 Points.

Best Defender

Athens – Mitoglou: 12 Rebounds.

Fanerbahce – Vesley: 8 Rebounds.

PAN vs FEN Fantasy Prediction

Point Guard

Despite being up against a Barcelona side, Howard Sant-Roos refused to be fazed by the identity of his opposition. He ended up with a staggering 17 points on the day, a performance which saw him rise in stature as he converted his points from the flanks with a high efficiency.

Shooting Guard

Marcus Foster was the reason Athens managed to take their affair against Barcelona the last time around all the way into overtime. He came alive for 24 points, a performance which once again saw him take charge of his side’s attacking docket.

Small Forward

5 points and 4 rebounds were more than enough to see us make 6.5 credit man, Leonidas Kaselakis the third successive pick from the Greek side.

This docket will also finally feature the first pick from Turkey based Fenerbache. Edgaras Ulanovas had 10 points, 4 assists and 3 boards against Bayern Munich, a showing which grew in stature given the stalwart team he pulled it off against.

Power Forward

Danilo Barthel hasn’t really come alive till now but this Athens side is just the defence he would have wanted to come across in the midst of his plight. He’s up against a team which has shipped points, a team which will find it tricky to obstruct Danilo’s ability to shoot inside the paint.

Jarell Eddie is someone well adept at shooting inside the paint as well to see him partner up with Danilo. Athens on the other hand see the staunch Konstantinos Mitoglou hammer his place in our side after his wordclass 16-12 double-double against Barcelona.

Centre

A side has behemoth as Bayern Munich had no answer to Jan Vesley. He went on a rampage, decimating the German side systematically to top score for his side on the day with 25 points and 8 boards.

Star Player

Its that show of pure, clean shooting which sees Vesley be our star player while Mitoglou is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Howard, Foster, Leonidas, Ulanovas, Mitoglou, Eddie, Barthel, Jan

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.