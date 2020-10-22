Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. missed some practice last week with a non-COVID-19 illness, but when speaking to reporters, made it clear that he doesn’t fear getting the disease.

“Not in an arrogant way,” Beckham said, via USA TODAY Sports. “I don’t think COVID can get to me. I don’t think it’s going to enter this body. I don’t want no parts of it, it don’t want no parts of me. It’s a mutual respect.”

Let’s ignore the fact that Beckham seems to be equating COVID-19 (the disease from the virus) with coronavirus, the virus itself that causes the disease. A lot of people make the mistake and let’s just move on to what he appears to be saying.

Reading the statement, there are a few different ways to interpret what Beckham is saying, or possibly a combination.

He believes that he is so physically intimidating that coronavirus will not enter his body

He believes that by believing he is so physically intimidating that coronavirus will not enter his body, that he is manifesting positive vibes that will, in turn, not allow coronavirus to enter his body

He believes that by showing coronavirus proper respect as a worthy adversary, the virus will, in turn, respect him and thus, not enter his body

These are all incredibly stupid things to believe. COVID-19 is caused by a virus, a submicroscopic infectious agent that scientists still can’t really assess is “alive” or not. (Most say it isn’t, as viruses can only replicate through other cells, and cannot survive on their own.)

So to suggest that a non-living submicroscopic replicating agent would have any semblance of an idea re: intimidation, positive vibes, or mutual respect just doesn’t have a lot of scientific merit. All power to the man, but I mean, come on.