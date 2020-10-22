The 2020 NFL trade deadline is just around the corner, and while uncertainty surrounding the 2021 salary cap may or may not influence how many teams are actively shopping players, there’s no denying that this is the time to take a last-gasp swing at acquiring help, if you need it. Take a contender like the Green Bay Packers. At 4-1, with Aaron Rodgers proving he’s still got more than enough arm talent to make a run, the Packers are good enough as it is to stay competitive. But with the Chicago Bears leading the NFC North and Rodgers still operating in a relatively small championship window, they make all the sense in the world as buyers.

One position, in particular, that deserves their focus is wide receiver. Despite Green Bay’s infamous refusal to bolster the spot during the draft, the Packers have fared quite well thus far, with tight end Robert Tonyan among those helping shoulder the workload down the field. And yet, with starter Allen Lazard still banged up and Davante Adams working back from his own injuries, it’s clear Rodgers would be much better off with a proven or even higher-upside No. 3 for down the stretch.

With that in mind, here are six WR trades the Packers should absolutely consider making before the Nov. 3 deadline:

Green is not what he used to be, and the last thing the Pack needs is another veteran who’s liable to encounter weekly hamstring issues late in the year. But imagine Green and his 6-foot-4 frame in fresh scenery. As a red-zone weapon alone, he could be money with Rodgers. Worst-case scenario, he fizzles out, hits free agency after the year and Rodgers just keeps working hit-or-miss guys like Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Best-case scenario, Green gives them two legitimate outside targets and plays motivated for a contender.

Potential compensation: 2021 fourth-round draft pick, 2022 conditional sixth-round pick

Fuller is off to a hot start as Deshaun Watson’s primary downfield threat, and he’s always offered big-play ability. Thing is, Houston needs to be stockpiling draft picks for its overhaul, and Fuller’s injury history and impending free agency should convince them to listen to offers. The Packers, meanwhile, could conceivably recoup a mid-rounder in a hypothetical deal if they let Fuller walk in 2021, all while infusing some serious deep speed into their WR corps for the playoff run. The upside for this one is pretty darn obvious.

Potential compensation: 2021 third-round draft pick, 2022 conditional fifth-round pick

There was a time when Stills may have commanded as much as a second- or third-rounder because of his proven downfield production, even as a career No. 2/3. Now, he’s essentially been shoved to the back of a crowded WR room, so the cost should be minimal. Stills isn’t nearly as valuable as Fuller in terms of long-term potential, but the guy only just turned 28. There’s nothing that says he can’t come in, get three to four weekly deep targets from Rodgers and stick around as 2021 competition.

Potential compensation: 2021 fifth-round draft pick

It’s not often you’re going to convince a division rival, especially one sitting just below .500, to deal you one of their most experienced WRs, but by the time the deadline actually arrives, the Lions might have to be sellers, and it’s been apparent for a while that Jones is no longer part of their long- or even short-term plans. At 30, with an injury history, Jones’ ceiling is limited, but his floor — with increased opportunities, not to mention Rodgers as his QB — is certainly worth a low-cost flyer.

Potential compensation: 2021 sixth-round draft pick, 2022 seventh-round pick

Tate is only in the second year of a four-year, $37.5 million deal, but Joe Judge has little reason to commit to the 32-year-old beyond this year, when New York can save millions by cutting him loose. The Giants are poised to be sellers, and he’s had a decreasing role in New York’s battered offense. Still, he’s arguably got an even higher floor than Marvin Jones, and with Rodgers as his QB, he’d be a shoo-in for production over the middle. His days of splash plays are probably gone, but as a WR3, you can do a whole lot worse.

Potential compensation: 2021 fifth-round draft pick

If the Packers are interested in taking more of a boom-or-bust-type long-term gamble, Westbrook makes a lot of sense. Inexplicably relegated to bench duties in 2020 after two solid, if unspectacular, years in Jacksonville’s WR rotation, he’s not necessarily giving you that much more than guys like Valdes-Scantling early on. But let’s say he builds some chemistry with Rodgers and really flashes with a better supporting cast. You’re talking about a well-rounded project with the potential for meaningful snaps come playoff time.

Potential compensation: 2021 sixth-round draft pick