NFL News & Rumors : There have been rumors all year that Dez Bryant might sign with the Ravens. Could it finally happen. What would the contract look like?

The #Ravens plan to sign veteran WR Dez Bryant to the practice squad if his workout goes well and he passes a physical, source said. Baltimore previously worked out Bryant in August, so this is more of a check-in. He should land in Baltimore, finally.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Who is Dez Bryant?

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL almost 2 years ago. He played with the Cowboys but suffered an injury causing him to drop out for a long time. In his prime, he caught for more than 1300 yards, but that was back in 2013.

In 2017, he caught for 800+ yards. He could possible make a big return to the NFL, and possible even earn the top position on the Ravens’ wide receiver depth.

What would a possible contract look like?

The Ravens do intend to sign former NFL star receiver Dez Bryant to the practice squad. The Ravens will probably sign him to a cheap 1 or 2 year deal, of approximately $2 million. He has been away from the NFL for a long time, but he’s also been practicing hard outside the NFL.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Why would the Ravens sign him?

The Ravens’ number 1 wide receiver is Marquise Brown, who was drafted last year. The Ravens still don’t have a star wide receiver to be precise. Tight end Mark Andrews and receiver Willy Snead have been quite this year, so the Ravens passing game has definitely reduced.

The Ravens could definitely use an experienced and precise route runner to help get the passing game more explosive. If Dez Bryant proves to play as well as he did last year, the Ravens passing and rushing game would both be lethal.

Also read: Highest paid safety in the NFL Budda Baker proves his worth and why he’s so good