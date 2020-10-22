As the Giants and Eagles get ready to kick off Week 7 of the NFL season, right now seems like a good time to fully appreciate just how bad the NFC East has been through the first six weeks of the year.

First, I should probably point out that the four teams in the division have only combined for a total of five wins. To put that in perspective, the Seahawks (5-0), Steelers (5-0), Titans (5-0), Ravens (5-1), Chiefs (5-1) and Bears (5-1) have all won five games on their own.

Overall, the Cowboys (2-4), Eagles (1-4-1), Giants (1-5) and Washington (1-5) have a combined record of 5-18-1, which means they have a combined winning percentage of .239. Surprisingly, that’s actually not the worst combined record ever for a division heading into Week 7.

Although the NFC East is bad, it hasn’t been as horrible as the AFC Central was through the first six weeks of the season in 1984. The division was so bad that year that the NFL decided to blow it up and create a new division. Just kidding, that didn’t happen, but the division, which existed until 2002, was really bad.

Here’s what the AFC Central standings looked like through six weeks back in 1984:

Steelers: 3-3

Bengals: 1-5

Browns: 1-5

Oilers: 0-6

Ouch. That’s a combined record of 5-19, which gave the division a winning percentage of just .208. Coincidentally, Doug Pederson’s decision to play for a tie against the Bengals is the only reason the NFC East isn’t tied with the AFC Central for worst combined record ever through six weeks.

Although the AFC Central was bad, there is some good news here for the NFC East and that’s the fact that the Central did end up having a somewhat respectable year. First, two of the teams ended up getting to at least .500 as the Bengals finished in second place with an 8-8 record while the Steelers would end up winning the division with a 9-7 record. Sure, it’s still possible that an NFC East team could win the division with a RECORD OF 4-12, but that’s only going to happen if everything that can go wrong does go wrong, which we probably shouldn’t rule out based on how the first six weeks of the season have gone.

The other upside here for the NFC East is that the 1984 AFC Central actually had one of the final four teams in the NFL that year. After winning the division, not only did the Steelers win a playoff game, but they made it all the way to the AFC Championship where they would lose to the Dolphins. So yes, the AFC Central division was bad, but the Steelers used that to their advantage by earning an easy playoff berth, which they turned into a conference title game appearance.

If an NFC East team can somehow sneak all the way to the NFC title game, no one will remember how bad the division was this year.

The other good news for the NFC East is that if the division winner does finish under .500, that’s not necessarily a death sentence in the playoffs. The past two teams to win a division title with a losing record (2010 Seahawks, 2014 Panthers) both won their wild-card game before losing in the divisional round.

Finally, the NFC East has actually had some pretty bad champions over the course of its history and you can read about the worst of the worst by clicking here.