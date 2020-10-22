The NASCAR world learned in September that Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin are creating a new NASCAR Cup Series team for the 2021 season with Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. as the driver. But we only just learned the team’s name.

Jordan and Hamlin announced Thursday that the newly created single-car team will be named 23XI Racing. It’s pronounced “23 11” — a clear nod to the NBA legend’s famed No. 23 jersey as well as Hamlin’s 15-year career in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing car.

And although we don’t officially know the manufacturer — it is, however, expected to be Toyota — they also announced that Wallace will drive the No. 23 car next season.

They also released the team’s logo on social media:

In a statement about the team name and logo, Hamlin — a three-time Daytona 500 winner in contention for his first career championship — said:

“Michael and I have a shared vision for this team, so it’s exciting to see it reflected in the team name and on the race car with the iconic number 23 that Michael made famous.”

Wallace is currently driving for Richard Petty Motorsports in the No. 43 Chevrolet, and there are three Cup Series races remaining in the season. He’ll make his debut in the No. 23 car at the 2021 season-opening Daytona 500 in February.