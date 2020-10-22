DeMar DeRozan claims he never said he wanted to be traded away from the San Antonio Spurs because he was unhappy.

The NBA offseason is all about rumors coming out about a certain superstar and that superstar debunking those rumors in less 24 hours time.

It happened with Bradley Beal where the buzz around the NBA was that he wanted out of Washington and wanted to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Beal’s wife shut down these rumors however.

Now, DeMar DeRozan is following suit as it was reported yesterday by an anonymous source that DeRozan was unhappy in San Antonio and might request a trade.

Well now DeMar himself has taken to social media to suggest otherwise.

DeMar DeRozan says he does not want to leave the Spurs

Despite rumors circulating around NBA Twitter claiming the 31 year old wanted out of the Texan city, DeMar DeRozan immediately took to Instagram to debunk these rumors.

DeMar DeRozan responds to the report that he’s unhappy in San Antonio. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/D59WVTeyj0 — Josh Paredes (@Josh810) October 21, 2020

DeRozan barely frequents Instagram as his last post was from July 10th and has posted only 8 times on his account. So it would be safe to assume this rumor irked DeRozan to the point where he had to address it on a social media account he rarely posts on.

What is DeMar DeRozan’s contract looking like?

The former face of the Toronto Raptors signed a 5 year/$139 million deal with the Raptors in the 2016-17 season. This contract was made assuming DeRozan would be in Toronto for a long time.

This was not the case as before the start of the 2018-19 season, DeRozan was traded to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

The 4x All Star is set to make $27.7 million in the 2020-21 NBA season, which is also the last year of his contract, making him an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 offseason.