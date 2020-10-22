Leon Edwards’ progress nosedives, as the fighter gets an unranked tag over inactivity. The former ranked Welterweight last stepped into the Octagon in July 2019.

Leon Edwards suffers a major setback with the update in the Welterweight rankings. Rocky, who was earlier sitting comfortably at the summit, with Rank. 3, is not in the list of ranked fighters anymore.

On Thursday, October 22, TSN sports first broke-out the news about Edwards’ removal from the 170 lbs weight class grade, and later the fighter apparently confirmed the legitimacy of his sudden demotion.

Leon Edwards confirms to me over text he has been removed from the UFC rankings due to inactivity. #UFC — Cole Shelton (@ColeShelton91) October 22, 2020

Edwards attained the No.3 spot on the back of eight consecutive victories, however on account of being inactive for more than 15 months, UFC has evidently seized his number from the Welterweight division. Former title contender Jorge Masvidal is the new No.3 of the concerned category, and Bilal Mohammad, a former Titan FC Welterweight champion, gets entry in the top 15.

All Call Outs No Answer

Before his expulsion, Leon Edwards was in the contention to become the potential No.1 contender to face Kamaru Usman. He was seemingly looking for the ideal opponent, and in lines with that, he called out several individuals of the main event stature, but did not received any interest from the other end.

To bolter his chances to ultimately get the title shot, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Nick Diaz, and Gilbert Burns were the popular figures he considered challenging. While no revert came from the these renowned competitors, then No.5 and now No.4th of the division, Stephen Thompson showed his availability to fight the 29-year-old Jamaican, but Edwards did not considered the offering of Wonderboy.

Stephen, I respect you as a fighter but your 2-3 in your last 5.

In the politest way possible just fuck off and fight Chimaev, good luck — Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 6, 2020

Now, those who advocate Leon Edwards’ position may put forth a statement that, this whole time fighter was ready to fight! however, a naysayer or an analyst might point out that he has reservations in his mind over whom he wants to face next, which ultimately led to this plight, and an exclusion from the ranking chart.

After the Woodley fight fell through in March, the next offer came on short notice to fight Usman in July, then Covington when Woodley fight was iffy, then Geoff Neal and then Khamzat Chimaev on 12/19. Edwards didn’t agree to those fights. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 22, 2020

