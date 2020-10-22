Getty Images



Leicester City begin their Europa League journey on Thursday as the favorites in Group G will host the Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England for Matchday 1. The two teams are paired with Braga and AEK Athens in their group. Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: King Power Stadium — Leicester, United Kingdom

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Leicester -300 | Draw +380 | Zorya Luhansk +900 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Leicester City: The club will be without striker Jamie Vardy and center back Caglar Soyuncu, and 32-year-old forward Islam Slimani was left out of the European squad completely. The team will likely rely on play making from their attacking mid James Maddison.

Zorya Luhansk: The Ukrainian side is returning to the Europa League after failing to qualify for the competition for the past two years but are not unfamiliar with the competing in the competition as they’ve previously faced top clubs in Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao. They’ll likely look to midfielder Vladlen Yurchenko to help establish tempo for the match.

Prediction

Leicester still have enough talent and experience to walk away with a win. Pick: Leicester 2, Zorya 0