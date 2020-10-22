According to BabyCenter, “Kobe” and “Gianna” are among the most popular baby names of 2020. Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January.

Its common for a name to become trending as people associated with make headlines. Even before his untimely death, Kobe was a cultural phenomenon globally.

The NBA paid homage to Kobe Bryant during the All Star weekend by putting a target score of 24 points for the leading team in the 4th quarter.

Kobe, Gianna among most popular baby names in USA this year

According to Lucy Robinson of Baby Center:

Baby names are always a mirror of the times. Changes in the 2020 list reflect a year of loss and political divisiveness. Kobe shot up 175% after Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, lost his life in a tragic helicopter accident alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna (up 216%).

Ever since the tragedy, people have been finding ways to honor the man they once adored and still do. Naming their kids after the NBA Legend is a way of keeping his legacy alive and helps fan stay in touch with their hero all through their lives.

“BabyCenter released its top baby names of 2020 Wednesday, and says the name Kobe was far and away the biggest riser for boys in 2020. The name climbed 379 spots to number 216.” 💜 (Via CBSLA) pic.twitter.com/PFXErJlkB4 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 21, 2020

Kobe Bryant inspired a whole generation of basketball fans to copy his style and his moves. The likes of Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Giannis have all trained with the Black Mamba.

Going down in history as the greatest Lakers legend of all time, Bryant was used as a rallying cry by the team in their postseason run. A number of people from Lakers nation will probably name their sons after the legend in coming years as well.