Getty Images



Kobe and Gianna Bryant left behind a lasting legacy and made an impact on many people’s lives, even people who did not know them personally. After the helicopter crash that killed the Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi and seven others, the basketball world found many ways to honor their lives.

They left such a mark on some that the ultimate honor was given, naming a child after them.

There has been an increase in babies born named “Kobe” and “Gianna,” no doubt as a tribute to the two basketball players.

On Monday, BabyCenter released their most popular baby names list public, showing No. 24 and No. 2 increasing in popularity.

The top-rising boy’s name for 2020 was Kobe. It landed at No. 216 on the list, moving up 379 spots.

Gianna was listed as No. 24, coincidentally Kobe’s number, on the girls’ names list, after it jumped 52 spots.

Many are using the names as middle names as well, including Kobe’s former teammate Pau Gasol. Pau and his wife Cat Gasol welcomed a daughter in September. They named her Elisabet Gianna, after Gianna.

This year, the Los Angeles Lakers were crowned NBA champions for the first time in a decade. The last time they laid claim to the title, Kobe helped lead the team to the big win.