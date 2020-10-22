“I haven’t signed anything yet” – Sergio Perez confirms he is still on the lookout for a F1 team after Haas decided to let go of both Grosjean and Magnussen.

Sergio Perez has been linked with the likes of Red Bull, Haas, and Alfa Romeo ever since it was announced Sebastian Vettel will be replacing him at Racing Point/Aston Martin. A few days back, after rumors of Red Bull considering letting go of Alexander Albon to get in either Perez or Nico Hulkenberg, Perez had this to say about it, sounding coy:

“I’m sure they (Red Bull) know. Right now it’s just a matter of keeping all the doors open and being patient as well. I’m in no hurry. Let’s see what comes up in the next couple of weeks.”

Sergio Perez confirms he has not signed on the dotted lines yet

Keeping up with that statement, Perez spoke about the situation in the press conference ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix. He re-confirmed that he hasn’t signed on with any team so far. With Haas deciding to let go of both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, Perez could stake a strong claim for the American team.

“I haven’t signed anything yet”

“I’m not going to talk to you about my contract negotiations. That will remain private. If I go to another team, the team must have a nice project. Otherwise, I won’t come”

Will Sergio Perez switch F1 for IndyCar?

There are also suggestions that former F1 team McLaren are interested in offering Perez a seat in their IndyCar venture. McLaren CEO Zak Brown had this to say when asked to predict the Mexican’s whereabouts for next season, and beyond:

“He’ll probably end up in Formula 1, [that] is my guess, at either Haas or Alfa Romeo. But if he had an interest in IndyCar, I think he’s a great race car driver, and we’d definitely be interested in talking to him.”

