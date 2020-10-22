Gilbert Burns tweets out a post to give moral support to his designated opponent, Kamaru Usman.

Kamaru Usman, who is the UFC Welterweight champion, hails from Nigeria, the land which currently is experiencing all sorts of internal disturbances. Though, Usman might be making efforts from his position as well, to mitigate the unrest, he in-process is receiving support from the MMA circuit.

In one of the related instances, Gilbert Burns has dropped a respectful message for Usman, and has extended his support to the reigning champion. Burns is the No.1 contender for the Welterweight title, and after several deferrals, will face the Nigerian Nightmare potentially in 2021. However, in this case he stands in Kamaru Usman’s corner.

“Praying for you brother @USMAN84kg and your country Nigeria! Above all else we are friends and brothers. We will have our day competing together hopefully sooner rather than later. I’m always in your corner, just want my day to shine.”

Kamaru Usman Vs. Gilbert Burns

At the MMA front, the two were set to headline UFC 251 previously, but Covid complications forced Burns to withdraw, however, they were again scheduled to meet inside the Octagon on December 12, but on account of an undisclosed injury Kamaru Usman has furthered the date (Not Decided).

Welterweight division is arguably the most precarious weight class out there, and some fierce competitors such as, Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, and Jorge Masvidal are waiting to get the title shot. However, Dana White has reiterated a number of times that Durinho is ahead of everyone in the pecking order, and a development at the helm of Welterweight category will only come after the successful culmination of Kamaru Usman Vs. Gilbert Burns.

