What do you do with a Dustin May pitch that moves like this, and with that much speed?

The answer is: you wait until the young Los Angeles Dodgers hurler gives you something better to hit and hope that it isn’t this pitch.

Throughout the year, we’ve featured May’s two-seam fastball a bunch here at For The Win. It tails in on righties. It even fools stars like Manny Machado. And even when he throws straight gas, his tosses bring hitters to their knees.

This time, in Game 2 of the 2020 World Series, he threw that two-seamer 100 mph to a lefty, leading to a swing and a miss. Look at this thing move!

Unfortunately for May, he struggled and gave up three runs in the outing:

At least he smells good.