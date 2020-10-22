Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal does not want his daughters dating any NBA player, also explains by when they can actually start dating.

Former NBA star and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has led a decorated career on the NBA court. Off the court, he is a family man and 6 children. Out of his 6 children, 3 are daughters and he has plans for each one of them.

Shaq wants his daughters to be independent women and ‘own their own company’. He certainly wants the best for his daughters and wants them to be strong, self-sufficient women. His daughters Taahirah – 24, Amirah – 18, and Me’arah – 14 are shared by Shaq with his ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh and ex-wife Shaunie Nelson.

Shaq gives his daughters the freedom to do what they want, with him being there to guide them at every step.

“Don’t date NBA players”: Shaquille O’Neal’s words to his daughters

Shaq doesnt want his daughters dating at all till they’re 25. He believes that his daughters need to get their life in order and get to know themselves better first. In his chat with US Weekly, Shaq tells us about what he wants for his daughters.

“I want them to be fully educated or … fully independent,” O’Neal said. “I want them to have most of those goals and once they get 18 on and they become little mini adults, I’m not going to be the dad that says, ‘Do this, do that.’ [I’ll] guide them in the right path … In the perfect world, I’d like them to have a bachelors and masters and [be] going into their own field.”

For when they start dating, Shaq said he doesnt want them to date NBA players. He wants them to pick suitors who are good for them.

“Probably not”, Shaquille O’Neal said when asked if his daughters will be allowed to date NBA Players.

Shaq is the settler parent

When it comes to parenting, the mothers are the enforcers in Shaq’s case.

“I don’t really have a lot of rules,” Shaq said.

“The moms do a great job of yelling and raising them and doing all that stuff. I’m more of the guy that’s the settler. If my ex-wife tells my daughter, ‘You can’t have a boyfriend now,’ I would be the one to say, ‘Guys are crazy. Do this. You need to focus on your education. Learn a little bit about yourself before you start thinking about guys.’ I’m more like the buffer.”

It’s not too late! Join @IcyHotOfficial and me as we help struggling high schools get their athletics programs back up and running when the time is right. If you know of a school in need of financial assistance, apply for a grant by 10/31 https://t.co/TDfWEm5Nhr pic.twitter.com/ySOlZUDnM1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) October 21, 2020

Shaquille O’Neal is a great father, who tries to teach his kids to be successful and independent without his help as well, and that is the best a parent can hope for their kids.