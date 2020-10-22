David Warner catch vs Rajasthan Royals: The SRH captain ensured that the opposition batsman doesn’t cause much damage in the death overs.

During the 40th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner grabbed a brilliant juggling catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals batsman Riyan Parag.

It all happened on the second delivery of the penultimate over when a desperate Parag aimed to hit Sunrisers all-rounder Jason Holder for a big shot but ended up hitting the ball high in the air.

With Parag giving signs of making room for himself before the ball was bowled, Holder bowled a slower and wide delivery which wasn’t timed at all by the batsman. Warner, who was fielding at mid-off, back-peddled from his position to complete a praiseworthy catch.

Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the 16th over, Parag played well for his 20 (12) which included a couple of fours and a six off Hyderabad pacer T. Natarajan.

Holder, who replaced Kane Williamson in tonight’s match, justified his selection on the back of emerging as SRH’s best bowler at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While Holder registered bowling figures of 4-0-33-3, the likes of Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan also chipped in with a wicket apiece.

After Warner won the toss and chose to field, Royals scored a mediocre 154/6 in 20 overs. Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, who shared a 56-run stand with Ben Stokes (30), top-scored for his team with 36 (26) with the help of three fours and a six.

How Twitterati reacted:

Jason Holder has arrived at the IPL picking up 3 wickets in his first appearance of the season. #CPL20 #RRvSRH #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/w0qAu9Fslw — CPL T20 (@CPL) October 22, 2020

Super catch butta bomma warner sir — RK 🇮🇳 (@RKTwts) October 22, 2020

