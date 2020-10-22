CSK vs MI Team Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians – 23 October 2020 (Sharjah). The 2nd El-Classico of the season is here and the Super Kings are already out of the tournament. Mumbai Indians will be looking to solidify their top-2 places with a win.

Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah.

Chennai Super Kings are already out of the tournament and will play to ruin the chances of other teams. Dwayne Bravo is ruled out of the IPL and we can expect some youngsters getting a go in this game whereas Imran Tahir can also get his first game of the tournament. The CSK fans would like their team to play well in this traditional rivalry.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, lost their last game in the double super-overs but, they are almost qualified for the playoff stages. The main target of Mumbai Indians is to finish in the top-2 places and the way Delhi & Bangalore are playing at the moment, they need to win this game. Quinton de Kock is in wonderful form whereas the bowlers are bowling beautifully as well for this team.

Pitch Report – This pitch is getting slower & slower and despite the smaller boundaries, the score is getting lower on this track with average 1st innings score being 200.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 8; Batting 1st Won: 5; Batting 2nd Won: 3

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Chennai Super Kings – Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu/Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav/ K Jagdeeshan, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla/Sai Kishore, Shardul Thakur/ Km Asif, Josh Hazlewood.

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Chennai Super Kings – Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis.

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, and Kieron Pollard.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Chennai Super Kings – Shardul Thakur and Sam Curran

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, and Rohit Sharma.

CSK vs MI Team Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Quinton has scored four half-centuries in the last five games and has been playing with a brilliant strike-rate. He is a genuine match-winner and is in wonderful form as well.

CSK vs MI Team Batsmen

Faf du Plessis (Price 10.5) and Shane Watson (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. Faf has been brilliant in the tournament so far and has scored 375 runs at an average of 46.88. He is the 4th highest scorer of the tournament whereas Watto has been the 2nd best batsman of the side and has been scoring at an average of 31.67. Both of them have been the main batsmen of the side throughout the tournament.

Rohit Sharma (Price 10) and Suryakumar Yadav (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Mumbai Indians. Rohit is struggling to find his rhythm at the moment and has just scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament. He is still a world-class player though, whereas Surya has not fired in the last couple of games but has looked good in the tournament overall. Both of them are brilliant players.

CSK vs MI Team All-Rounders

Krunal Pandya (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Mumbai Indians. Pandya is picked over Pollard as Polly doesn’t bowl much and his batting is also not confirmed whereas Pandya will bowl his full quota of overs and has picked five wickets in the tournament.

Sam Curran (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Chennai Super Kings. Curran has been the best bowler of the side and has picked ten wickets in the tournament. He now opens the batting as well and is the most important player of the CSK side.

CSK vs MI Team Bowlers

Deepak Chahar (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Chennai Super Kings. Chahar is bowling really well at the moment and his powerplay bowling is one of the best in the tournament. He has picked 10 wickets till now and is bowling with a great economy as well.

Jasprit Bumrah (Price 9), Trent Boult (Price 8.5), and Rahul Chahar (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah has been terrific in the tournament and has picked 15 wickets whereas Boult has been bowling brilliantly in the powerplays and has picked 12 wickets. Chahar, on the other hand, is the leader of the spin bowling pack and has picked 11 wickets. All three of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Sam Curran and Rohit Sharma

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.