CSK vs MI Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 41st match of IPL 2020.

The 41st match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah tomorrow.

The El Classico of the IPL won’t be same primary due to the contrasting positions of both the teams on the points table. However, the same doesn’t mean that Super Kings can’t put on display a quintessential performance at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In the nine matches that Indians have played this season, they have won six and lost three to be on the third position on the points table. Chennai, on the other hand, have lost seven out of their 10 matches to struggle at the bottom of the points table in a rare scenario.

While MI have had a clear edge over CSK over the years, Super Kings would be banking on the fact that they have never lost to Indians in the UAE and only once out of five outside of India.

CSK vs MI Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 31

Matches won by CSK: 13

Matches won by MI: 18

Matched played in India: 26 (CSK 9, MI 17)

Matches played in UAE: 2 (CSK 2, MI 0)

CSK average score against MI: 156

MI average score against CSK: 160

Most runs for CSK: 627 (MS Dhoni)

Most runs for MI: 658 (Rohit Sharma)

Most wickets for CSK: 17 (Ravindra Jadeja)

Most wickets for MI: 13 (Kieron Pollard)

Most catches for CSK: 17 (MS Dhoni)

Most catches for MI: 14 (Kieron Pollard)

The last time that these arch-rivals had faced each other was the first match of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Chasing a 163-run target, Chennai had registered victory in the last over on the back of a match-winning 115-run partnership between Faf du Plessis (58*) and Ambati Rayudu (71).