Arguably the second biggest MMA promotion in the world–Bellator MMA– received flak from one of the biggest names in the sport– Conor McGregor, over an improper Drug testing system.

Bellator MMA, which is settled in its stride and is thriving at a smooth pace, is apparently still based on raw foothills. In its 12-year history, the promotion has made significant developments– when it comes to finding new broadcast partners, and in nurturing talents like Eddie Alvarez, Ben Askren, and Michael Chandler. However, yet it seemingly needs to cover major areas surrounding combat sports.

Conor McGregor, who is one of the premier players of UFC, has pointed out one such gap that Bellator might have to pay heed to. The Notorious One has criticised the Hollywood based brand for carrying out the fight work without appointing a bona fide body for regulating the performance enhancing intakes of the associated fighters.

Conor McGregor Hits Out At Bellator For Operating With An Improper Drug Testing System

The Irishman took to Twitter to support team mate Sinead Kavanagh’s related suggestion. Sinead Kavanagh fights under the banner of Bellator MMA.

McGregor conveyed: “It is crazy to think @BellatorMMA still do not have a performance enhancing drug testing system in place. It is long overdue time the promotion adopts a reputable testing body in order to keep it’s clean athletes safe!”

With incessant comparisons with UFC, Bellator as a brand may potentially walk shoulder to shoulder with the current leader, however, with certain subjects that call diligent actions at disposal, the renowned MMA promotion is still far from reaching the maturity stage.

