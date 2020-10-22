Stephen A Smith does not believe the Bucks will be able to retain Giannis. He wants them to trade the Greek Freak for long term assets while there’s still time.

After 4 straight failed playoff campaigns, the Milwaukee Bucks will be having second thoughts about Antetokounmpo. The 2-time MVP has been schemed out of the game in 2 straight eliminations now.

Also Read: ‘Clippers are going to break their roster up’: NBA Agent provides worrying update about Kawhi Leonard and co.

Coach Bud has to take most of the blame for the Bucks’ losses. But Giannis himself has underperformed when faced with the defensive wall teams are learning to throw at him.

Stephen A Smith believes the Bucks have run their course with Giannis

In the highly likely event that Giannis does not sign a supermax extension this offseason, the Bucks should trade him according to Stephen A. He believes they will be better off for it in the long run instead of risking losing him for nothing.

.@stephenasmith makes the case for the Bucks to trade Giannis 👀 pic.twitter.com/T2J3PwG5yZ — First Take (@FirstTake) October 20, 2020

Also Read: ‘Bucks could make a trade move for Victor Oladipo’: NBA Analyst believes Pacers star could team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Bucks probably mucked up by offering a contract to Eric Bledsoe instead of Malcolm Brogdon. The latter is a younger guard and had a 50-40-90 season while being a good playmaker and defender.

To support Giannis, the Bucks will have to trade Bledsoe and probably Brook Lopez. The latter is an especially important member of Budenholzer’s 5 out offense.

The most pragmatic move the Bucks front office could make would be to find a new head coach. Budenholzer has shown his averseness to changing tactics and rotations in the playoffs. This has cost them big-time in terms of results.

Trading Giannis could have massive effects on the NBA Trade market, as the trade would cause a ripple effect and multiple teams will end up trading superstars.

However, with Giannis and Bucks both being adamant about sticking to their guns, it will be interesting to see if either of them decide to change their minds.