Week 7 of the NFL season is here with the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles kicking off on Thursday night for the first game of the week.

That means it’s time for you to lock in your survivor pool (or knockout pool or whatever you call it) pick for this week and continue on and avoid elimination. So we decided it’s time to give you some help with that by ranking the five best teams to target, while trying to factor in those leagues that require you to only use a squad once per season.

Here’s who you should be considering ahead of Week 7 in descending order:

5

Green Bay Packers (at Houston Texans)



Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The fact that this is even on our list proves it’s a somewhat tough week (outside of the obvious No. 1 below). But: the Texans are bad. Even at home, against a Packers team coming off a rough game against the Buccaneers, I don’t see Houston getting anywhere here. That said, it comes with its risks, as does Rams-Bears (which is similarly intriguing but risky).

4

New Orleans Saints (vs. Carolina Panthers)



Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Not the worst game to take with the Saints coming off the bye. But the Panthers have proven they can be feisty and New Orleans has been uneven at times. There are better picks below.

3

Kansas City Chiefs (at Denver Broncos)



(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

They could be higher, but: if you’re saving the Chiefs, this might not be the game to use them in (they play the Jets in Week 8 if you want a guaranteed victory) and there are better games on the schedule.

2

Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)



(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

I’m fairly confident with this one: you’ve got the Chargers coming off a bye, at home, with the Jags coming West and having lost five straight, four of which were by fairly large margins. Plus, it presents an opportunity to use a non-elite team. The only scenario that terrifies me is Justin Herbert falling to Earth. But I’m not sure that will happen.

1

Buffalo Bills (at New York Jets)



(James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

There’s no way the Bills can lose this game … right?