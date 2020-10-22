BEL Vs MOS Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Defence turning into a real aberration for CSKA Moscow

CSKA Moscow have been bogged down by their defensive setup all season long and the side suffered due to it once again the last time it took to the middle. Up against Alba Berlin on the day, CSKA Moscow were left ruing what could have been as the side fell short by the barest of margins on the day.

The 93-88 defeat for the club was a result the team knew could have easily swung their way. Despite the attack rising to the occasion, the defence ended up making a meal of the tie for the side as it sold the club shot right in the fourth quarter.

The result brought a halt to the club’s ascendancy, one which was given birth to by the two defeats on the bounce the team has maneuverer its way to. While they’ll be bitterly disappointed with the result, the side does have a string of positives to take away from the contest as well with the side manging to put on a real fight despite being struck by a bout of Coronavirus cases.

Probable Winner

Sitting right below them in 11th spot in the league standings, Crvena have seen nothing go their way this season. The side has registered the solitary win in three encounters, a team for whom scoring has been Greek this term.

And this laggard attack will sell the team down a river today as well with the Russians sweeping Crvena under the mat.

Probable Playing 5

Team News

The Russians will have to make do without the COVID positive trio of Antonov, Lopatin and Strelnieks.

Crvena

Loyd, Walden, Hall, Dobric, Lazic

CSKA Moscow

James, Hackett, Ukhov, Hilliard, Clyburn

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Crvena Vs CSKA Moscow

Date And Time: 24th October, Friday: 12:15am

Venue: Aleksandar Nikolic Hall, Belgrade

Best Shooter

Crvena

CSKA Moscow

Best Defender

Crvena

CSKA Moscow

Bygone Encounter

Crvena Vs Kaunas: 69-75

CSKA Moscow Vs Alba Berlin: 88-93

BEL Vs MOS Fantasy Team Picks

Point Guard

CSKA Moscow broke the bark to rope in Mike James and he’s justifying every bit spent on him. The player has reposed the faith the side have put in him with him showing why he’s such an untenable player against Alba Berlin as he touched the roof with a staggering 27 point showing.

Crvena have Jordan Loyd to counter James. The side’s point guard top scored for his side as well the last the team took the middle with his 19 points making him a must have selection for the outing.

Shooting Guard

One player who is not really living upto the price tag he was roped in for is Darrun Hillard. However, he’s up against a favourable defensive setup today and with a reasonably well versed 8 points the last time around, he makes for a viable pick.

Small Forward

A massive reason why the Russians have been able to compensate for the lack of names owing to COVID is due to Will Clyburn. He burst onto the stage as he delivered 25 points for his side against Alba Berlin, a showing which almost swung the tie in his team’s favour.

Nikita Kurbanov will be partnering up with him for the day’s encounter to wrap up the one-two of picks from the visiting team. Dejan Davidovic meanwhile will be instilled in our side from the other team after a relatively neat 11 point showing the last time around.

Power Forward

Tornike Shengelia’s brand of defending is going to leave Crvena barking up the wrong tree today. A side which has already been left flustered when asked to score is going to further regress infront of Tornike who has not only guarded his side’s paint but pulled off steals and deflections as well.

Centre

Duop Reath from the home side will wrap up our set of the picks owing to his ability to win the battle of the boards for his side.

Star Player

A gargantuan 30 points against Baskonia see Loyd be our star player while Grigonis is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

James, Loyd, Hilliard, Clyburn, Kurbanov, Davidovic, Shengelia, Reath

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.