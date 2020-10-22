Among Us marinating is one of the best tactics which great players like Disguised Toast use. So, learn how to pull it off from our ultimate guide here.

Of the many sick and psychotic moves that Among Us abounds in, marinations have to be at the top. In fact, when done well, the results can be amazing for you and devastating for Crewmates. Yes, I say “Crewmates” because marinating is something only an Imposter can do. And you’ll soon figure out why.

“I would never marinate a congresswoman.” – Disguised Toast, moments after marinating a congresswoman — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) October 21, 2020

Also Read: “I’d never marinate a Congresswoman!” AOC tricked by Disguised Toast on first Among Us stream!

Among Us marinating: What does it mean?

Most of you must be familiar with the culinary use of the term “marinate”, right? The way chicken is marinated with yoghurt before cooking? So now, ask yourself what exactly happens there because that is the inspiration behind this Among Us tactic. What happens is, the chicken (or meat) is left to sit in a yoghurt paste for a long time. This way, it gets soaked up in the paste’s flavour and makes for a tastier dish when cooked.

What am I telling you all of this? Because it’s exactly the same in Among Us. As an Imposter, you let a Crewmate sit safely in your lap for most of the game. That leads to them trusting you later on and vouching for you. And then, without realising it, they sacrifice their lives to save an Imposter, who they believe is a Crewmate. And you win the game like a genius.

Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? Well, with the right methods, it’s easier to pull off than you may think.

Related: Among Us Crewmate tips: How to win as a Crewmate in Among Us?

Video Below: Disguised Toast, the marination master.

How to marinate a Crewmate in Among Us?

At its core, marination is very simple. First, go up to a Crewmate and partner up with him/her. Then, fake tasks while they look at you do so. Also, watch them do tasks too & note them down in memory. In the next meeting, mention their tasks accurately and declare that they are safe. Here, they’ll do one of two things. Either they’ll clear you in turn or be suspicious of you.

Now comes the next step – showing mercy and restraint. All good players in Among Us are wary of being marinated. So, people won’t trust you easily. In this case, make sure to follow your chosen partner (don’t switch partners when marinating!). As they come to a quiet and lonely spot, take note but don’t kill them.

So now, in the next meeting when they sus you being extra friendly again, you can use this to defend yourself. Just remind them that you were alone with them at X and Y places which were perfect spots to kill but you did not kill them. So, this means you’re not an Imposter.

Keep your voice level and normal. Behave the way you usually do. And chances are they’ll trust you by now.

Video Below: Disguised Toast & the best marination of all time.

The Final Problem.

Now we come to our final issue which must be in your heads already. The issue being that if you spend all the time following a person around, when will you kill others?

There are two ways around this. One is lights sabotage! Easily one of the most effective sabotages in-game, this fills the ship under a cover of darkness, which is your old friend. Use your Imposter vision and the darkness after a light sabotage to leave your partner’s sight for a few seconds.

Then, kill any Crewmate passing by and return back to your marinade. When your marinade asks you where you went, just tell them you got lost in the dark. It’s a most natural occurrence. However, be careful not to be away for too long. If you’re not back by your marinade’s side when lights turn back on, they’ll notice & question you for it.

The last and final tip is “Be Patient”. Always remember that there’s a fellow Imposter with you to help. So, let them do the killing whenever things are not going well for you. Concentrate on your marinade, it’s who will have your back in late-game.

That’s it really. Follow these steps and before long you’ll have crushed whatever sense of trust you and your friend had for each other… lmao. Also, we highly recommend you to watch the video by Disguised Toast above. It is one of the best instances of high-class marination ever and will be a great guide for you.

Also Read: How to close doors in Among Us & when to do it