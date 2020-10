The past few months have seem many of us cooped up in our homes, doing our best to social distance. Because of that, I imagine many of us have gotten VERY acquainted with our Netflix subscription.

Running out of options? Feel like there’s gotta be something else to watch on the platform? We’ve got you covered.

Below is a list of 65 of our favorite movies that are available on Netflix in October of 2020. They aren’t organized in any particular order, just films we liked that we think you may like, too.

OK, on to the list of our 65 favorite movies on Netflix right now.

1. THE HELP

2. THE QUEEN

3. WALK HARD: THE DEWEY COX STORY

4. LADY BIRD

5. SILENCE OF THE LAMBS

6. FROST/NIXON

7. TINKER TAILOR SOLDIER SPY

8. THE LOBSTER

9. DRIVE

10. STEVE JOBS

11. MOLLY’S GAME

12. EXTRACTION

13-15. UNDERWORLD TRILOGY

16-18. BACK TO THE FUTURE TRILOGY

19. THE LINCOLN LAWYER

20. UNCUT GEMS

21. DISTRICT 9

22. THE PATRIOT

23. BLUE RUIN

24. ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE

25. DOLEMITE IS MY NAME

26-28. INDIANA JONES TRILOGY

29. THE IRISHMAN

30. MARRIAGE STORY

31. MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL

32. MOONLIGHT

33. ROMA

34. SILVER LINING’S PLAYBOOK

35. OKJA

36. SNOWPIERCER

37. THE TWO POPES

38. ZODIAC

39. ICARUS

40. SENNA

41. LA 92

42. OPERATION ODESSA

43. HER

44. DJANGO UNCHAINED

45. THE DAWN WALL

46. ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND

47. ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST

48. AIRPLANE!

49. STRANGER THAN FICTION

50. FARGO

51. THE TOWN

52. THE SOCIAL NETWORK

53. THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING

54. THE FOUNDER

55. DALLAS BUYER’S CLUB

56. THE OUTPOST

57. SPOTLIGHT

58. THE HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE

59. THERE WILL BE BLOOD

60. NIGHTCRAWLER

61. THE WITCHES

62. MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING

63. STAND AND DELIVER

64. FRIDA

65. WEST SIDE STORY