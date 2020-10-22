There’ll be a new head coach of the Jets next season, and he’ll walk into a situation inheriting Lawrence. Not bad.
Ohio State
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 228 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
After a promising start to 2020 — much like 2019 — Garnder Minshew has fallen on hard times. And when sixth-round picks start to struggle, it’s easy for management to decide to move on. Fields has franchise quarterback qualities.
Oregon
• Jr
• 6’6″
/ 330 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Dream scenario for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Sewell is easily the best offensive tackle prospect in many years.
LSU
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 200 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
This would be prime position for the Washington Football Team to trade back, because there’s not a quarterback worth taking this high after Lawrence and Fields. Chase would be a tremendous consolation prize.
Miami (FL)
• Soph
• 6’7″
/ 265 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
While it’s easy to focus on the Giants offensive woes, the defense could use a premier edge rusher. Rousseau can play anywhere on the defensive line and boasts All-Pro potential.
Alabama
• Jr
• 5’10”
/ 182 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
5th
Time to give Tua Tagovailoa more weapons and pair him with Waddle, his former Alabama teammate who is absolutely dynamic both underneath and down the field.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 203 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Falcons secondary needs to go through a massive overhaul, and drafting Surtain would be a fantastic start to that reconstruction.
Ohio State
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 313 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Dolphins may have their right guard of the future in Solomon Kindley, but they need a long-term answer at left guard. That’s precisely where the powerful Davis steps in immediately.
Alabama
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 312 lbs
Protecting Justin Herbert will be key to the Chargers tapping into his immense upside. Leatherwood has played guard but is most comfortable and effective at left tackle.
Alabama
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 310 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Broncos defense has remained one of the best in the league after Von Miller’s injury, but given some of the older pieces and impending free agents on it, the Broncos stay on that side of the ball with a disruptive defensive lineman in Barmore.
Oregon
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 201 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
There might be some athleticism questions about Holland, but there’s no doubting his tremendous playmaking skill from any specific safety spot on the field.
Virginia Tech
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 207 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Matt Patricia is coaching for his job right now, but regardless of whether he is the coach or not, the Lions have to bring in another corner to play opposite Jeffrey Okudah.
Trey Lance
QB
North Dakota State
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 226 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Nothing against Teddy Bridgewater, but it’s not crazy to think Matt Rhule will want to hand-pick a young quarterback of the future for the Panthers organization.
Florida
• Jr
• 6’6″
/ 240 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Eagles cannot catch a break on offense when it comes to injuries, and it looks like Zach Ertz will walk in free agency. Pitts is a nightmare to cover for any defender.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 192 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
96th
POSITION RNK
10th
The Cowboys head back to Alabama to hopefully fortify their secondary after what’s been a humiliating start to the season.
Tennessee
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 330 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Raiders offensive line is nasty, but it’s old. Richie Incognito gets replaced by another blocker with outstanding balance and power in Smith.
Minnesota
• Soph
• 6’2″
/ 210 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Given the ages of Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, it wouldn’t be outlandish for the Browns to go receiver in Round 1.
Penn State
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 244 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Belichick stops Parsons’ slide and gives the uber-talented linebacker a few years learning from Dont’a Hightower in the middle of New England’s defense.
Washington
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 293 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Same pick as last week. The Cardinals utilize plenty of odd-man fronts, and Onwuzurike can play anywhere in the trenches and disrupt.
TCU
• Soph
• 5’8″
/ 178 lbs
Washington’s multi-dimensional game will be adored by defensive coordinator Robert Saleh in San Francisco.
Georgia
• Soph
• 6’2″
/ 185 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Colts have to continue to build their young secondary. Campbell has length and athleticism for days.
BYU
• Soph
• 6’3″
/ 203 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Matt Nagy could easily fall in love with the playmaking flair Wilson plays with every game.
Georgia
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 335 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Bills could use more push in the trenches on offense — and defense too — and Cleveland is a very experienced, powerful, well-balanced interior blocker.
Northwestern
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 305 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
12th
Fantastic value here for Jacksonville. Slater is a by-the-book blocker on pass plays and can get out in space for the run game.
Clemson
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 190 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
Johnathan Joseph has been a godsend for the Titans, but he is near the end of his career. Kendrick is the next in line at the cornerback spot from Clemson.
Florida
• Sr
• 6’5″
/ 239 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
4th
Trask probably needs some time before he starts in the NFL, but he’s a pretty good decision-maker and throws an accurate ball to all levels of the field.
Florida State
• Sr
• 6’5″
/ 305 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
How about more pop on the inside next to Vita Vea for 2021?
Purdue
• Soph
• 5’9″
/ 180 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Moore would acclimate quickly to an Aaron Rodgers-led offense as a complement to Davante Adams.
South Carolina
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 205 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
6th
Horn was a monster against Auburn over the weekend, and he’s a long-time, battled-tested starter in the SEC with 23 pass breakups to his name in his South Carolina career.
Penn State
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 259 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Ravens have a thing for multiple tight end sets, and Freiermuth and Mark Andrews together would be a devastating matchup assignment for defenses.
Pittsburgh
• Sr
• 6’5″
/ 260 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
While an offensive-laden draft wouldn’t be a terrible idea for the Jets, the club needs more pass rush from the outside, and Jones is one of the more complete defensive ends in college football.
Miami (FL)
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 245 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
That makes three first-round tight ends in 2021. Jordan looks like a running back with the ball in his hands and can get open at all levels of the field.