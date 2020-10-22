Clemson • Jr • 6’6″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st There’ll be a new head coach of the Jets next season, and he’ll walk into a situation inheriting Lawrence. Not bad.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’3″ / 228 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

2nd After a promising start to 2020 — much like 2019 — Garnder Minshew has fallen on hard times. And when sixth-round picks start to struggle, it’s easy for management to decide to move on. Fields has franchise quarterback qualities.

Oregon • Jr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Dream scenario for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Sewell is easily the best offensive tackle prospect in many years.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st This would be prime position for the Washington Football Team to trade back, because there’s not a quarterback worth taking this high after Lawrence and Fields. Chase would be a tremendous consolation prize.

Miami (FL) • Soph • 6’7″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

1st While it’s easy to focus on the Giants offensive woes, the defense could use a premier edge rusher. Rousseau can play anywhere on the defensive line and boasts All-Pro potential.

Alabama • Jr • 5’10” / 182 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

5th Time to give Tua Tagovailoa more weapons and pair him with Waddle, his former Alabama teammate who is absolutely dynamic both underneath and down the field.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 203 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

2nd The Falcons secondary needs to go through a massive overhaul, and drafting Surtain would be a fantastic start to that reconstruction.

Ohio State • Soph • 6’4″ / 313 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd The Dolphins may have their right guard of the future in Solomon Kindley, but they need a long-term answer at left guard. That’s precisely where the powerful Davis steps in immediately.

Alabama • Sr • 6’6″ / 312 lbs Protecting Justin Herbert will be key to the Chargers tapping into his immense upside. Leatherwood has played guard but is most comfortable and effective at left tackle.

Alabama • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

1st The Broncos defense has remained one of the best in the league after Von Miller’s injury, but given some of the older pieces and impending free agents on it, the Broncos stay on that side of the ball with a disruptive defensive lineman in Barmore.

Oregon • Jr • 6’1″ / 201 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

1st There might be some athleticism questions about Holland, but there’s no doubting his tremendous playmaking skill from any specific safety spot on the field.

Virginia Tech • Jr • 6’2″ / 207 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

1st Matt Patricia is coaching for his job right now, but regardless of whether he is the coach or not, the Lions have to bring in another corner to play opposite Jeffrey Okudah.



Trey Lance



QB

North Dakota State • Soph • 6’4″ / 226 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

POSITION RNK

Nothing against Teddy Bridgewater, but it’s not crazy to think Matt Rhule will want to hand-pick a young quarterback of the future for the Panthers organization.

Florida • Jr • 6’6″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st The Eagles cannot catch a break on offense when it comes to injuries, and it looks like Zach Ertz will walk in free agency. Pitts is a nightmare to cover for any defender.

Alabama • Jr • 6’1″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

96th POSITION RNK

10th The Cowboys head back to Alabama to hopefully fortify their secondary after what’s been a humiliating start to the season.

Tennessee • Sr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

3rd The Raiders offensive line is nasty, but it’s old. Richie Incognito gets replaced by another blocker with outstanding balance and power in Smith.

Minnesota • Soph • 6’2″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

2nd Given the ages of Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, it wouldn’t be outlandish for the Browns to go receiver in Round 1.

Penn State • Jr • 6’3″ / 244 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st Belichick stops Parsons’ slide and gives the uber-talented linebacker a few years learning from Dont’a Hightower in the middle of New England’s defense.

Washington • Jr • 6’3″ / 293 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

32nd POSITION RNK

3rd Same pick as last week. The Cardinals utilize plenty of odd-man fronts, and Onwuzurike can play anywhere in the trenches and disrupt.

TCU • Soph • 5’8″ / 178 lbs Washington’s multi-dimensional game will be adored by defensive coordinator Robert Saleh in San Francisco.

Georgia • Soph • 6’2″ / 185 lbs Projected Team

Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK

47th POSITION RNK

6th The Colts have to continue to build their young secondary. Campbell has length and athleticism for days.

BYU • Soph • 6’3″ / 203 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

POSITION RNK

Matt Nagy could easily fall in love with the playmaking flair Wilson plays with every game.

Georgia • Sr • 6’6″ / 335 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

POSITION RNK

The Bills could use more push in the trenches on offense — and defense too — and Cleveland is a very experienced, powerful, well-balanced interior blocker.

Northwestern • Jr • 6’3″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

50th POSITION RNK

12th Fantastic value here for Jacksonville. Slater is a by-the-book blocker on pass plays and can get out in space for the run game.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

35th POSITION RNK

4th Johnathan Joseph has been a godsend for the Titans, but he is near the end of his career. Kendrick is the next in line at the cornerback spot from Clemson.

Florida • Sr • 6’5″ / 239 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

54th POSITION RNK

4th Trask probably needs some time before he starts in the NFL, but he’s a pretty good decision-maker and throws an accurate ball to all levels of the field.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

2nd How about more pop on the inside next to Vita Vea for 2021?

Purdue • Soph • 5’9″ / 180 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

3rd Moore would acclimate quickly to an Aaron Rodgers-led offense as a complement to Davante Adams.

South Carolina • Jr • 6’1″ / 205 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

45th POSITION RNK

6th Horn was a monster against Auburn over the weekend, and he’s a long-time, battled-tested starter in the SEC with 23 pass breakups to his name in his South Carolina career.

Penn State • Jr • 6’5″ / 259 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

2nd The Ravens have a thing for multiple tight end sets, and Freiermuth and Mark Andrews together would be a devastating matchup assignment for defenses.

Pittsburgh • Sr • 6’5″ / 260 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

22nd POSITION RNK

2nd While an offensive-laden draft wouldn’t be a terrible idea for the Jets, the club needs more pass rush from the outside, and Jones is one of the more complete defensive ends in college football.