Clemson

• Jr

• 6’6″

/ 220 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK

1st

POSITION RNK

1st

There’ll be a new head coach of the Jets next season, and he’ll walk into a situation inheriting Lawrence. Not bad.

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 228 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK

5th

POSITION RNK

2nd

After a promising start to 2020 — much like 2019 — Garnder Minshew has fallen on hard times. And when sixth-round picks start to struggle, it’s easy for management to decide to move on. Fields has franchise quarterback qualities.

Oregon

• Jr

• 6’6″

/ 330 lbs

Projected Team

Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK

2nd

POSITION RNK

1st

Dream scenario for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Sewell is easily the best offensive tackle prospect in many years.

LSU

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 200 lbs

Projected Team

Washington
PROSPECT RNK

3rd

POSITION RNK

1st

This would be prime position for the Washington Football Team to trade back, because there’s not a quarterback worth taking this high after Lawrence and Fields. Chase would be a tremendous consolation prize.

Miami (FL)

• Soph

• 6’7″

/ 265 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK

12th

POSITION RNK

1st

While it’s easy to focus on the Giants offensive woes, the defense could use a premier edge rusher. Rousseau can play anywhere on the defensive line and boasts All-Pro potential.

Alabama

• Jr

• 5’10”

/ 182 lbs

Projected Team

Miami
PROSPECT RNK

16th

POSITION RNK

5th

Time to give Tua Tagovailoa more weapons and pair him with Waddle, his former Alabama teammate who is absolutely dynamic both underneath and down the field.

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 203 lbs

Projected Team

Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK

11th

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Falcons secondary needs to go through a massive overhaul, and drafting Surtain would be a fantastic start to that reconstruction.

Ohio State

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 313 lbs

Projected Team

Miami
PROSPECT RNK

10th

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Dolphins may have their right guard of the future in Solomon Kindley, but they need a long-term answer at left guard. That’s precisely where the powerful Davis steps in immediately.

Alabama

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 312 lbs

Protecting Justin Herbert will be key to the Chargers tapping into his immense upside. Leatherwood has played guard but is most comfortable and effective at left tackle.

Alabama

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 310 lbs

Projected Team

Denver
PROSPECT RNK

15th

POSITION RNK

1st

The Broncos defense has remained one of the best in the league after Von Miller’s injury, but given some of the older pieces and impending free agents on it, the Broncos stay on that side of the ball with a disruptive defensive lineman in Barmore.

Oregon

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 201 lbs

Projected Team

Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK

21st

POSITION RNK

1st

There might be some athleticism questions about Holland, but there’s no doubting his tremendous playmaking skill from any specific safety spot on the field.

Virginia Tech

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 207 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit
PROSPECT RNK

8th

POSITION RNK

1st

Matt Patricia is coaching for his job right now, but regardless of whether he is the coach or not, the Lions have to bring in another corner to play opposite Jeffrey Okudah.


Trey Lance


QB

North Dakota State

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 226 lbs

Projected Team

Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK

Nothing against Teddy Bridgewater, but it’s not crazy to think Matt Rhule will want to hand-pick a young quarterback of the future for the Panthers organization.

Florida

• Jr

• 6’6″

/ 240 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK

13th

POSITION RNK

1st

The Eagles cannot catch a break on offense when it comes to injuries, and it looks like Zach Ertz will walk in free agency. Pitts is a nightmare to cover for any defender.

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 192 lbs

Projected Team

Dallas
PROSPECT RNK

96th

POSITION RNK

10th

The Cowboys head back to Alabama to hopefully fortify their secondary after what’s been a humiliating start to the season.

Tennessee

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 330 lbs

Projected Team

Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK

23rd

POSITION RNK

3rd

The Raiders offensive line is nasty, but it’s old. Richie Incognito gets replaced by another blocker with outstanding balance and power in Smith.

Minnesota

• Soph

• 6’2″

/ 210 lbs

Projected Team

Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK

7th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Given the ages of Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, it wouldn’t be outlandish for the Browns to go receiver in Round 1.

Penn State

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 244 lbs

Projected Team

New England
PROSPECT RNK

4th

POSITION RNK

1st

Belichick stops Parsons’ slide and gives the uber-talented linebacker a few years learning from Dont’a Hightower in the middle of New England’s defense.

Washington

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 293 lbs

Projected Team

Arizona
PROSPECT RNK

32nd

POSITION RNK

3rd

Same pick as last week. The Cardinals utilize plenty of odd-man fronts, and Onwuzurike can play anywhere in the trenches and disrupt.

TCU

• Soph

• 5’8″

/ 178 lbs

Washington’s multi-dimensional game will be adored by defensive coordinator Robert Saleh in San Francisco.

Georgia

• Soph

• 6’2″

/ 185 lbs

Projected Team

Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK

47th

POSITION RNK

6th

The Colts have to continue to build their young secondary. Campbell has length and athleticism for days.

BYU

• Soph

• 6’3″

/ 203 lbs

Projected Team

Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK

Matt Nagy could easily fall in love with the playmaking flair Wilson plays with every game.

Georgia

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 335 lbs

Projected Team

Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK

The Bills could use more push in the trenches on offense — and defense too — and Cleveland is a very experienced, powerful, well-balanced interior blocker.

Northwestern

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 305 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK

50th

POSITION RNK

12th

Fantastic value here for Jacksonville. Slater is a by-the-book blocker on pass plays and can get out in space for the run game.

Clemson

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 190 lbs

Projected Team

Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK

35th

POSITION RNK

4th

Johnathan Joseph has been a godsend for the Titans, but he is near the end of his career. Kendrick is the next in line at the cornerback spot from Clemson.

Florida

• Sr

• 6’5″

/ 239 lbs

Projected Team

New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK

54th

POSITION RNK

4th

Trask probably needs some time before he starts in the NFL, but he’s a pretty good decision-maker and throws an accurate ball to all levels of the field.

Florida State

• Sr

• 6’5″

/ 305 lbs

Projected Team

Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK

19th

POSITION RNK

2nd

How about more pop on the inside next to Vita Vea for 2021?

Purdue

• Soph

• 5’9″

/ 180 lbs

Projected Team

Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK

9th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Moore would acclimate quickly to an Aaron Rodgers-led offense as a complement to Davante Adams.

South Carolina

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 205 lbs

Projected Team

Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK

45th

POSITION RNK

6th

Horn was a monster against Auburn over the weekend, and he’s a long-time, battled-tested starter in the SEC with 23 pass breakups to his name in his South Carolina career.

Penn State

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 259 lbs

Projected Team

Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK

17th

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Ravens have a thing for multiple tight end sets, and Freiermuth and Mark Andrews together would be a devastating matchup assignment for defenses.

Pittsburgh

• Sr

• 6’5″

/ 260 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK

22nd

POSITION RNK

2nd

While an offensive-laden draft wouldn’t be a terrible idea for the Jets, the club needs more pass rush from the outside, and Jones is one of the more complete defensive ends in college football.

Miami (FL)

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 245 lbs

Projected Team

Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK

52nd

POSITION RNK

3rd

That makes three first-round tight ends in 2021. Jordan looks like a running back with the ball in his hands and can get open at all levels of the field.

