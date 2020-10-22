It’s Week 8 of the 2020 college football season, and we’re looking at the latest Heisman Trophy odds — even with the Big Ten’s season beginning this weekend.

The last time we broke down the Heisman odds, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields were the clear favorites to win college football’s most coveted individual award, and that’s still true. But some others who were near the top of the list — such as Spencer Rattler, Racey McMath and Sam Ehlinger — have since fallen a bit.

Prior to Alabama’s first game this season, Mac Jones’ Heisman odds weren’t anything special at +2000. Now, however, the junior quarterback has the second-best odds as of Thursday, according to BetMGM. He’s even sitting higher than Fields, but that could easily change after this week when the Ohio State quarterback and his team open their season against Nebraska on Saturday.

In fact, plenty could still change because even though, normally, it would be about the midway point in the season right now, that’s not exactly the case this year. So going into technically Week 8 of the season, here’s a look at the players with the best odds to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

20. Sam Howell, North Carolina sophomore QB

+8000

19. Sam Ehlinger, Texas senior QB

+8000

18. Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State junior RB

+6600

17. Jarrett Guarantano, Tennessee senior QB

+6500

16. DeVonta Smith, Alabama senior WR

+6500

15. Zamir White, Georgia sophomore RB

+6500

14. Ian Book, Notre Dame senior QB

+6500

13. Brock Purdy, Iowa State junior QB

+5000

12. Stetson Bennett, Georgia junior QB

+5000

11. Sean Clifford, Penn State junior QB

+5000

10. Kellen Mond, Texas A&M senior QB

+5000

9. Zach Wilson, BYU junior QB

+2500

8. Najee Harris, Alabama senior RB

+2500

7. Travis Etienne, Clemson senior RB

+2500

6. D’Eriq King, Miami senior QB

+2500

5. Kyle Trask, Florida senior QB

+1800

4. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama junior WR

+1400

3. Justin Fields, Ohio State junior QB

+700

2. Mac Jones, Alabama junior QB

+325

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson junior QB

-154

