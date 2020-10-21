“You’re seeing the true Roman Reigns right now” – Seth Rollins comments on Roman Reigns’ heel turn. The Tribal Chief and the Messiah have a long history with each other.

The biggest surprise on this year’s WWE draft was Seth Rollins moving to SmackDown. This is the first time in his career that he will be a part of SmackDown as an official roster member. This also reunites him with his Shield brethren Roman Reigns.

Both Rollins and Reigns are currently heels. While Rollins has played both sides of the coins on more than one occasion during his run in the WWE, this is the first time Reigns has embraced the dark side since their Shield Days and Rollins seems to be loving every moment of it.

Seth Rollins comments on Roman Reigns’ heel turn

“Well, look, for anyone who’s known Roman Reigns for as long as I have, you’re going to know that this isn’t new,” Rollins said on WWE’s The Bump. “Roman had to struggle for a long time to kind of closet this side of him. He is an alpha and he sees himself in this light and in this way. I think he’s kind of just got a different lease on the situation and you’re seeing the true Roman Reigns right now.

“Obviously, physically, he took his time off seriously and he’s in the best shape that he’s ever been in and his in-ring performances have followed suit. I say kudos to Roman Reigns for finally taking the bull by the horns instead of riding the bull. To me, I’m all about it, I’m happy to see his success anywhere he goes and whatever he does.”

It will be interesting to see if the WWE acknowledge their past on the show and have them interact in some manner in the future. Maybe we get a heel Mega Powers that concludes at a Big 4 PPV?

