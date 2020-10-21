The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers continue the 2020 World Series with Game 2 on Wednesday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. The Dodgers hold a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series. Here’s how to watch Game 2.

In Game 1, the Dodgers got a gem from Clayton Kershaw while their offense got to Tyler Glasnow in the middle innings. It was scoreless through 3 1/2 innings but 8-1 Dodgers through six. This enabled Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to pull Clayton Kershaw after 78 pitches and that might pay off down the road.

Here are the lineups for Game 2.

Rays

Austin Meadows, DH Brandon Lowe, 2B Randy Arozarena, LF Ji-Man Choi, 1B Manuel Margot, RF Joey Wendle, 3B Willy Adames, SS Kevin Kiermaier, CF Mike Zunino, C

LHP Blake Snell

That’s just about as much upside with the bats the Rays have while still having right-handed bats like Yandy Diaz and Mike Brosseau able to pinch hit if a big spot arises against a Dodgers’ lefty.

Behind Snell, the Rays have their big relief guns rested up in Diego Castillo, Nick Anderson and Peter Fairbanks. The best bet is the Rays would love to get through the game using only those four pitchers, though a John Curtiss appearance wouldn’t be the worst thing.

Dodgers

Mookie Betts, RF Corey Seager, SS Justin Turner, 3B Max Muncy, 1B Will Smith, C Cody Bellinger, 1B A.J. Pollock, DH Enrique Hernandez, 2B Chris Taylor, LF

RHP Tony Gonsolin

With a lefty on the hill, the Dodgers go with Pollock at DH, Hernandez at second, with the latter move pushing Taylor to left field. That means Joc Pederson heads to the bench where he’s a dangerous pinch-hit option later in the game against a right-handed reliever. This is pretty standard for how the Dodgers operate.

Pitching-wise, let’s keep in mind Gonsolin pitched in Game 7 of the NLCS on Sunday and he’s likely limited to a similar workload of just a few innings. It’s possible he’s piggybacked by Dustin May before relievers take over. There’s even a chance they use Julio Urias now with Kershaw possibly able to go in Game 4 on short rest.