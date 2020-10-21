Getty Images



The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the 2020 World Series on Tuesday night. About an hour after the final out, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced who his starter will be for Wednesday’s Game 2. The lucky individual? Right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who amassed a 2.60 ERA and a 6.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio during the regular season after altering his mechanics to change his arm stroke and the position of his front side.

Gonsolin, 26, has made two prior postseason appearances this October. In those outings, he’s given up seven runs on five hits and six walks over 6 1/3 innings. Most recently, he threw a pair of innings in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series versus the Atlanta Braves. Gonsolin faced 11 batters and retired six of them.

Gonsolin does most of his work off three pitches: a fastball, a splitter, and a slider. The fastball is the only pitch he tends to throw in the zone. He’s also a pitcher who, more or less, works to his glove side. Rays hitters would be wise to target that area while he’s in the game.

The Rays will counter with left-hander Blake Snell. The 2018 Cy Young Award winner will be making his World Series debut. In four other appearances this postseason, he’s managed a 3.20 ERA despite a strikeout-to-walk ratio worse than 2.00. Snell has averaged about five innings per appearance.