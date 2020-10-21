Who’s Playing

New York @ Philadelphia

Current Records: New York 1-5; Philadelphia 1-4-1

What to Know

The New York Giants are 1-7 against the Philadelphia Eagles since November of 2016, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. New York and Philadelphia will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. The Giants will be strutting in after a win while Philadelphia will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Sunday, New York won a matchup that couldn’t have been any closer, slipping by the Washington Football Team 20-19. New York QB Daniel Jones earned his paycheck as he passed for one TD and 112 yards on 19 attempts in addition to picking up 74 yards on the ground. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 119.50.

Philadelphia lost a heartbreaker to the Baltimore Ravens when they met in December of 2016, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. The Eagles fell in a 30-28 heartbreaker. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Carson Wentz, who passed for two TDs and 197 yards on 39 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 49 yards.

The Giants are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

New York’s victory brought them up to 1-5 while Philadelphia’s defeat pulled them down to 1-4-1. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New York is stumbling into the contest with the fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the league, having accrued only three on the season. Philadelphia has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in the NFL in yards per game, with only 319 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia,, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia,, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Series History

Philadelphia have won nine out of their last ten games against New York.