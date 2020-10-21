The Tampa Bay Rays will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series tonight from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Dodgers took it to the Rays in Game 1 and cruised to an 8-3 victory and they will look to make it 2-0 tonight. The Dodgers are playing with confidence and they will send out Tony Gonsolin (0–1, 9.95 ERA, 8 SO) to the mound. The Rays will give Blake Snell (2–2, 3.20 ERA, 19 SO) the nod as the starter in Game 2 tonight.

Can the Rays even up the series tonight against the Dodgers? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the World Series.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When: Wednesday , October 21

Wednesday Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 TV Channel: FOX (4K), FOX Deportes

Prediction: The Dodgers have been on fire as of late and you have to respect their game, I don’t see much value in betting them though. I’ll stick with Tampa Bay to even up the series tonight.

Bet: Tampa Bay Rays +125. Over 8

World Series Schedule

All games at Globe Life Field (* if necessary)

LAD leads the series 1-0

Game 1: Dodgers 8, Rays 3

Game 2, Wednesday: Rays at Dodgers

Game 3, Friday: Dodgers at Rays

Game 4, Saturday: Dodgers at Rays

Game 5*, Sunday: Dodgers at Rays

Game 6*, Oct. 27: Rays at Dodgers

Game 7*, Oct. 28: Rays at Dodgers

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 7:20 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay Rays (+125) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-139)

O/U: 8

