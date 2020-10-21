Bayern Munich will be defending their Champions League trophy starting today when they face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday from the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Both clubs are looking to perfect their form this early in the campaign and will be fighting for victory in this match. Bayern is the favorite in this match and will look to continue their run this evening.

This should be a fantastic match to watch, here is everything you need to know to stream all the Champions League action!

Bayern Munich vs. Atletico Madrid

When: Wednesday, October 21

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Live Stream: via CBS All Access (try it for free)

UEFA Champions League Starting Lineups

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Hernandez; Tolisso, Goretzka; Costa, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Lodi; Llorente, Torreira, Koke, Carrasco; Suarez, Felix

How to watch the Champions League this season

CBS All Access has complete Champions League coverage this year, you can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a week of CBS All Access for free.

Every match will be available on-demand shortly after the final whistle.

Champions League Odds and Betting Lines

UEFA Champions League odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 10:20 a.m. ET.

Bayern Munich (-176) vs. Atletico Madrid (+475)

Want some action on the UEFA Nations League? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.