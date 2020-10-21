Liverpool will travel to Johan Cruyff Arena to take on Ajax in Champions League Group D action on Wednesday. This is the first time that these two clubs will face each other in almost 55 years. They have also hoisted the Champions League trophy over 10 times between each club.

You will not want to miss this match, here is everything you need to know to stream all the Champions League action!

When: Wednesday , October 21

Wednesday Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 TV Channel: TUDNxtra1

UEFA Champions League Starting Lineups

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Onana; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico; Klaassen, Kudus, Promes; Neres, Tadic, Antony

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Champions League Odds and Betting Lines

UEFA Champions League odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Ajax (+360) vs. Liverpool (-154)

