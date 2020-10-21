The 2020 World Series kicked off tonight with… Tom Brady narrating the introduction to the series.

Why? Because he’s a longtime Tampa Bay legend and his Rays are playing the Dodgers (who he doesn’t like at all) in the World Series, duh.

I’m just kidding about the “longtime Tampa Bay legend” stuff so just calm down before heading to Twitter to yell at me.

Brady is the GOAT QB and he can apparently do whatever he pleases. The intro itself was pretty good, though it was weird to have him doing it and I’m a fan of Tom Brady.

Check it out:

Twitter had reactions: