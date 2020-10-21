“Things that I have in AEW, I never had in WWE for 20 years” – Chris Jericho compares how AEW and WWE treat their talent over various issues.

The WWE have copped a lot of criticism regarding their attempts to control what their talent do outside of the organization. Andrew Yang has been very vocal in chastising the WWE for their corrupt labor practices and the misclassification of WWE Stars as Independent contractors.

Yang, who has been a lifelong of wrestling, was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho. The two spoke on various issues. Yang even warned the WWE of wholesale changes if Joe Biden is elected the next U.S president.

Jericho shared the same sentiments as his guest. However, he revealed that a lot of WWE’s problems was due to how they viewed the industry. The AEW he said, was different due to them treating their talent like they would their sports team.

Chris Jericho compares how AEW and WWE treat their talent

“WWE treats the business like a wrestling business. It’s because that’s how it’s been for 60 years. From Vince’s father, and Vince’s grandfather. Almost from the old-school carny attitude. And you can see that with the independent contractor, for example. It’s not right, but it’s just the way it is like I explained.”

“AEW treats things from a sports team perspective. The Khan family owns the Jacksonville Jaguars. They own the Fulham football club in England. So, they treat the company like they treat their football team. And that’s a whole different vibe as how the talent, the athletes, the performers get treated right off the bat. Not to get into any specifics but things that I have in AEW, I never had in WWE for 20 years. Even as simple as something as paying your expenses on the road like any team does.”

“They (WWE) still go with, here’s your plane ticket. You’re flying to Detroit. You’re working Detroit, Chicago, Cape Girardeau and St. Louis. So, you rent your car in Detroit, you drop it off in St. Louis. You got to find your hotel rooms. You got to get a car that’s got a good rate for the drop off. All this stuff and those are your expenses and your responsibility.”

