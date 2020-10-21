The current console generation is almost over, but full backwards compatibility on the upcoming Xbox Series S and X, the extensive library on Xbox Game Pass means there will always be new things to add to your backlog.

There are currently hundreds of games on Xbox Game Pass, with more new games coming each month, but starting a new videogame can be a big investment. You can only play so many games each year, so which Game Pass games are truly worth the time? We’re here to help.

Here are our picks for the best games you can play on Xbox Game Pass, both on console and on Game Pass for PC. Whether you’re looking for an RPG, an open-world adventure, a first-person shooter, or a deep strategy game, there are great options on Game Pass. All games are listed alphabetically, and PC-exclusive games are listed at the end.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Available on: Console

A stunningly gorgeous flight combat game where you can live out all your Top Gun dreams.

Age of Wonders Planetfall

Available on: Console and PC

An accessible but deep 4X sci-fi strategy game.

Alien Isolation

Available on: Console and PC

One of the best horror games of the generation that will leave you in a panic as you play.

Banjo Kazooie

Available on: Console

The legendary N64 platformer still holds up for a quick nostalgia fix.

Batman Arkham Knight

Available on: Console

One of the best superhero games of all time is still a blast 5 years later.

Dead Cells

Available on: Console and PC

This roguelike platformer was one of the most acclaimed releases of 2017.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Available on: Console

Best played with friends, Destiny 2 is a tight hero-based FPS with a ton of content.

Doom Eternal

Available on: Console

High-octane FPS madness.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

Available on: Console

We’re likely still going to be waiting years for the next single-player Elder Scrolls, but Elder Scrolls: Online is a great MMO that can be enjoyed solo.

Fallout: New Vegas

Available on: Console

One of the most well-regarded entires in the series, New Vegas is a must play for Fallout fans who prefer RPGs to action games.

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition

Available on: Console and PC

A gorgeous and epic Final Fantasy adventure with a more engaging active battle system than the older entries.

Forza Horizon 4

Available on: Console and PC

One of the Xbox’s most impressive visual showcases.

Frostpunk

Available on: Console and PC

A brilliant survival strategy game where you’ll be forced to make very tough decisions as you try to survive the elements.

Gears 5

Available on: Console and PC

The best Gears yet.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Available on: Console and PC

Halo MCC was a mess when it released, but all these years later it provides the best way to experience some of the most influential Xbox games of all time.

Halo Wars 2

Available on: Console and PC

A StarCraft-style RTS in the Halo universe.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Available on: Console and PC

Hellblade 2 is set to be one of the Xbox Series S/X’s biggest exclusives, so you should catch up with the story now.

Human Fall Flat

Available on: Console and PC

An awesome physics-based puzzle game.

Monster Hunter World

Available on: Console

Want to battle gigantic dinosaurs with ridiculously large weapons? Of course you do.

My Time at Portia

Available on: Console and PC

If you liked Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley, you need to try My Time At Portia

Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition

Available on: Console

An action masterpiece and one of the best games of 2017.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Available on: Console and PC

The must-play Xbox platformer is one of Microsoft’s best exclusives.

Outer Wilds

Available on: Console

An incredible adventure game set in space.

The Outer Worlds

Available on: Console and PC

If you liked Fallout 3 or New Vegas, you’ll love The Outer Worlds.

A Plague Tale Innocence

Available on: Console and PC

A beautiful, story-driven action game that might be unplayable if you hate rats.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Available on: Console

A Battle Royale game for people who prefer tactics and realism to Call of Duty’s fast pace or Fortnite’s building.

Resident Evil 7

Available on: Console and PC

One of the scariest games ever, and an incredible return to Resident Evil’s roots.

Sea of Thieves

Available on: Console and PC

Great pirate fun with a group, but you should probably skip if you don’t have a dedicated party of friends to play with.

Slay The Spire

Available on: Console and PC

An addictive card strategy game.

Subnautica

Available on: Console and PC

An open world survival game that takes place under water.

Two Point Hospital

Available on: Console and PC

A delightfully wacky hospital builder.

Untitled Goose Game

Available on: Console

You play as a goose and your general aim is to be as annoying as possible. It’s great.

Wargroove

Available on: Console and PC

If you ever played Advance Wars, Wargroove is a tremendous spiritual followup.

Wasteland 3

Available on: Console and PC

An incredible story-based RPG that XCOM fans will love.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Available on: Console

One of the best open-world action games of all time.

Yazuka 0 / Yakuza Kiwami / Yakuza Kiwami 2

Available on: Console and PC

Before Yakuza: Like a Dragon drops on Xbox, you need to experience the start of the incredible series.

—— PC ONLY GAMES ——

Age of Empires III

Available on: PC

The iconic RTS has never looked better.

BattleTech

Available on: PC

An awesome and addictive turn-based mech strategy game.

Crusader Kings III

Available on: PC

Take over any country and rewrite the history of the Middle Ages.

Football Manager 2020

Available on: PC

The ultimate sports timesink.

Gears Tactics

Available on: PC (also launching on console on November 10th)

A Gears of War take on XCOM is a refeshing spinoff for the franchise.

Hearts of Iron IV

Available on: PC

The ultimate World War II strategy game.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Available on: PC

Pilot giant mechs and shoot things. It’s a tried-and-true formula.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Available on: PC

The entire world has been stunningly recreated in the latest entry to the long-running series. Microsoft Flight Simulator is nothing short of jaw-dropping, and is completely playable with a controller.