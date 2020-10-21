The current console generation is almost over, but full backwards compatibility on the upcoming Xbox Series S and X, the extensive library on Xbox Game Pass means there will always be new things to add to your backlog.
There are currently hundreds of games on Xbox Game Pass, with more new games coming each month, but starting a new videogame can be a big investment. You can only play so many games each year, so which Game Pass games are truly worth the time? We’re here to help.
Here are our picks for the best games you can play on Xbox Game Pass, both on console and on Game Pass for PC. Whether you’re looking for an RPG, an open-world adventure, a first-person shooter, or a deep strategy game, there are great options on Game Pass. All games are listed alphabetically, and PC-exclusive games are listed at the end.
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
Available on: Console
A stunningly gorgeous flight combat game where you can live out all your Top Gun dreams.
Age of Wonders Planetfall
Available on: Console and PC
An accessible but deep 4X sci-fi strategy game.
Alien Isolation
Available on: Console and PC
One of the best horror games of the generation that will leave you in a panic as you play.
Banjo Kazooie
Available on: Console
The legendary N64 platformer still holds up for a quick nostalgia fix.
Batman Arkham Knight
Available on: Console
One of the best superhero games of all time is still a blast 5 years later.
Dead Cells
Available on: Console and PC
This roguelike platformer was one of the most acclaimed releases of 2017.
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
Available on: Console
Best played with friends, Destiny 2 is a tight hero-based FPS with a ton of content.
Doom Eternal
Available on: Console
High-octane FPS madness.
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
Available on: Console
We’re likely still going to be waiting years for the next single-player Elder Scrolls, but Elder Scrolls: Online is a great MMO that can be enjoyed solo.
Fallout: New Vegas
Available on: Console
One of the most well-regarded entires in the series, New Vegas is a must play for Fallout fans who prefer RPGs to action games.
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
Available on: Console and PC
A gorgeous and epic Final Fantasy adventure with a more engaging active battle system than the older entries.
Forza Horizon 4
Available on: Console and PC
One of the Xbox’s most impressive visual showcases.
Frostpunk
Available on: Console and PC
A brilliant survival strategy game where you’ll be forced to make very tough decisions as you try to survive the elements.
Gears 5
Available on: Console and PC
The best Gears yet.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Available on: Console and PC
Halo MCC was a mess when it released, but all these years later it provides the best way to experience some of the most influential Xbox games of all time.
Halo Wars 2
Available on: Console and PC
A StarCraft-style RTS in the Halo universe.
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Available on: Console and PC
Hellblade 2 is set to be one of the Xbox Series S/X’s biggest exclusives, so you should catch up with the story now.
Human Fall Flat
Available on: Console and PC
An awesome physics-based puzzle game.
Monster Hunter World
Available on: Console
Want to battle gigantic dinosaurs with ridiculously large weapons? Of course you do.
My Time at Portia
Available on: Console and PC
If you liked Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley, you need to try My Time At Portia
Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition
Available on: Console
An action masterpiece and one of the best games of 2017.
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Available on: Console and PC
The must-play Xbox platformer is one of Microsoft’s best exclusives.
Outer Wilds
Available on: Console
An incredible adventure game set in space.
The Outer Worlds
Available on: Console and PC
If you liked Fallout 3 or New Vegas, you’ll love The Outer Worlds.
A Plague Tale Innocence
Available on: Console and PC
A beautiful, story-driven action game that might be unplayable if you hate rats.
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Available on: Console
A Battle Royale game for people who prefer tactics and realism to Call of Duty’s fast pace or Fortnite’s building.
Resident Evil 7
Available on: Console and PC
One of the scariest games ever, and an incredible return to Resident Evil’s roots.
Sea of Thieves
Available on: Console and PC
Great pirate fun with a group, but you should probably skip if you don’t have a dedicated party of friends to play with.
Slay The Spire
Available on: Console and PC
An addictive card strategy game.
Subnautica
Available on: Console and PC
An open world survival game that takes place under water.
Two Point Hospital
Available on: Console and PC
A delightfully wacky hospital builder.
Untitled Goose Game
Available on: Console
You play as a goose and your general aim is to be as annoying as possible. It’s great.
Wargroove
Available on: Console and PC
If you ever played Advance Wars, Wargroove is a tremendous spiritual followup.
Wasteland 3
Available on: Console and PC
An incredible story-based RPG that XCOM fans will love.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Available on: Console
One of the best open-world action games of all time.
Yazuka 0 / Yakuza Kiwami / Yakuza Kiwami 2
Available on: Console and PC
Before Yakuza: Like a Dragon drops on Xbox, you need to experience the start of the incredible series.
—— PC ONLY GAMES ——
Age of Empires III
Available on: PC
The iconic RTS has never looked better.
BattleTech
Available on: PC
An awesome and addictive turn-based mech strategy game.
Crusader Kings III
Available on: PC
Take over any country and rewrite the history of the Middle Ages.
Football Manager 2020
Available on: PC
The ultimate sports timesink.
Gears Tactics
Available on: PC (also launching on console on November 10th)
A Gears of War take on XCOM is a refeshing spinoff for the franchise.
Hearts of Iron IV
Available on: PC
The ultimate World War II strategy game.
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
Available on: PC
Pilot giant mechs and shoot things. It’s a tried-and-true formula.
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Available on: PC
The entire world has been stunningly recreated in the latest entry to the long-running series. Microsoft Flight Simulator is nothing short of jaw-dropping, and is completely playable with a controller.