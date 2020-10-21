Antonio Brown’s suspension will come to a close after Week 8 and when it does, it appears likely he’ll have some serious interest around the league. Specifically, the Seattle Seahawks are now in a position to make a push to sign him, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That said, Schefter notes that Pete Carroll’s club will have some competition as other teams are also interested in the former All-Pro receiver.

The NFL officially gave Brown, who had been under investigation for a number of off-field incidents, an eight-game suspension back in late July for violating the personal conduct policy. At the time, it was reported that Brown’s suspension could be extended “if further violations are found related” to the ongoing lawsuit, but no such revelations have bubbled up to the surface at this point, which clears a path to him signing with an NFL club sooner rather than later.

Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson and fellow Seattle signal-caller Geno Smith are both friends with Brown and worked out with him over the offseason. They’ve both remained in touch with Brown, per Schefter, and have spoken about the idea of bringing him to Seattle. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are said to be intrigued with the idea of pairing Brown with Wilson in an offense that already includes receiver Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

That said, what keeps other teams in the running for Brown upon his return from suspension is the fact that the receiver has not started official contract talks with Seattle to this point. That means, he’s technically still in play for any team that wants to make a run.

As for who those other clubs may be, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had been lobbying for Baltimore to bring Brown aboard this summer. It’s certainly possible that those wishes still remain, especially as he gets closer to eligibility. It’s also worth noting that Brown’s cousin, Marquise Brown, is on Baltimore’s roster. Given his close relationship with Tom Brady during their brief tenure together with the Patriots, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Tampa Bay get into the mix. However, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians did throw some serious cold water on that possibility this past spring.

The last time Brown was on an NFL field was back in Week 2 of the 2019 season during his lone game played with the New England Patriots before the club released him following more off-the-field issues. In that game, he hauled in four of his eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown. Prior to that, Brown forced his way out of both Pittsburgh and Oakland.