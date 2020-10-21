RR vs SRH Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 40th match of IPL 2020.

The 40th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai tomorrow.

In their 10 matches so far, Rajasthan have won four and lost six to be at the sixth position on the points table. Hyderabad, on the other hand, are at a position lower with six losses in nine matches this season.

With both the teams losing six matches each, they can’t afford to lose more for the same would make their chances of qualifying for the playoffs almost impossible.

In the 12 matches that RR and SRH have played against each other, they have done well to win six matches each. A slight advantage with Royals is that they have never lost to Sunrisers outside India.

RR vs SRH Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 12

Matches won by RR: 6

Matches won by SRH: 6

Matched played in India: 10 (RR 4, SRH 6)

Matches played in UAE: 2 (RR 2, SRH 0)

RR average score against SRH: 145

SRH average score against RR: 150

Most runs for RR: 346 (Sanju Samson)

Most runs for SRH: 237 (David Warner)

Most wickets for RR: 6 (Jaydev Unadkat)

Most wickets for SRH: 6 (Rashid Khan)

Most catches for RR: 9 (Sanju Samson)

Most catches for SRH: 4 (David Warner)

The last time when Rajasthan and Hyderabad locked horns against each other was a fortnight ago at the same venue. Chasing a moderate 159-run target, Royals had sealed the chase on the penultimate delivery on the back of a match-winning 98-run partnership between Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia which even included a heated argument between the latter and Khaleel Ahmed.