RM Vs SHA Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Real Madrid’s jittery form makes for cause of concern ahead of their league opener.

After sealing a trio of trophies last season, Real Madrid were envisaged to go from strength to strength. Touted to come hot out of the blocks at the start of the 2020-21 and lay down a real marker for their spirations this season, the club has done anything but till now.

The attacking side of the game has made for a real cause of concern for the club yet again. While the side was able to compensate for it last season, the club has not been so fortuitous this time around as well to see the club being handed out its first defeat of La Liga prior to the day’s clash.

The 1-0 defeat to Cadiz was one no one had envisioned despite all of Real Madrid’s contentious attacking issues at the moment. The reigning champions were largely foreseen to get past a newly promoted side, one still struggling to find its feet in the league.

Probable Winner

The result not only sent ripples in the league but also threw Real Madrid’s plans up in the air ahead of today’s tie. Despite still being outright favourites for a win, things will far be straightforward for them with Shakhtar Donetsk capable of bettering their backline.

This promises to make for an intoxicating concoction, one where we envision Real Madrid just about serving to win the clash by one goal.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Martin, Eden, Daniel, Alvaro and Ramos are all set to be out of action for a Real Madrid side ravaged by injuries.

Maksym, Ismaily, Yevhen and Serhii all fail to make the cut pertaining to their injuries.

Real Madrid

Courtois, Nacho, Varane, Militao, Mendy, Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos, Rodrygo, Jovic, Vinicius

Shakhtar Donetsk

Trubin, Dodo, Khocholava, Bondar, Korniienko, Maycon, Patrick, Marlos, Kovalenko, Taison, Dentinho

Match Details

Champions League 2020-21

Match: Real Madrid Vs Shakhtar Donetsk Group B

Date And Time: 21st October, Wednesday- 10:25pm IST

Venue: Alfredo di Stéfano Stadium, Madrid

Bygone Encounter

Real Madrid Vs Cadiz: 1-0

Shakhtar Donetsk Vs Lviv: 5-1

RM Vs SHA Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Up against a Real Madrid side which has scored just 6 times in five ties and went goalless in its foregone encounter, Shakhtar Donetsk will be quietly confident of their chances of a cleansheet today. Especially, with Anatoliy Trubin taking over the gloves for the side, the team knows it has a real saviour safeguarding its sticks.

Defenders

Ever since Zidane’s second stay at Real Madrid, the main onus has been on the defensive side of the game. With the goals drying up, the team has focused on bolstering the backline, a gameplan which has worked extremely fruitfully for the club.

They have been solid as ever this season as well, a side which has been extremely frugal in defence. With just three goals allowed past them in six matches, the side has shown why it can turn the best of attacks white as a sheet and sweep them under the mat.

It sees us opt for a trio from the side, one comprising of Jose Nacho, Raphael Varane and Ferland Mendy.

Midfielders

Toni Kroos might not have a bunch of goals or assists to show for his troubles this term but he’s been absolutely sparkling for the side. The midfielder has not only created but has worked his way past tight spaces to square up the ball for his counterparts in lethal positions.

Federico Valverde has been sensational ever through his breakthrough in the side last term to see him make massive inroads into Real Madrid’s midfield. Shakhtar Donetsk’s top scorer with 4 goals, Viktor Kovalenko will meanwhile be the first pick from the opposition.

Joining up is the duo of Dentinho and Marlos, two players who have gone onto hit the two goals apiece for the side.

Strikers

This might finally be the season where Vinicius Junior justifies the talk around him. He’s steadily working on his finishing to see him be the club’s top scorer at this stage with two goals.

Striker Karim Benzema has been a crucial part of the side’s attacks as ever to see him form the one-two of picks from the side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Benzema’s contributions see him captain our side while Vinicius is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Trubin, Mendy, Jose, Varane, Dentinho, Valverde, Marlos, Kroos, Kovalenko, Karim, Vinicius

