As the 2020 NFL season moves closer to the halfway point, injuries will continue to play a significant role in which teams will be able to have a strong second half of the regular season. This past week, the Steelers suffered their second significant injury of the season after losing starting linebacker Devin Bush, who tore an ACL during Pittsburgh’s Week 6 win over Cleveland. In Dallas, the team added to its laundry list of injuries after offensive linemen Brandon Knight (knee) and Zack Martin (concussion) sustained injuries during Monday night’s loss to the Cardinals. Knight’s injury is expected to keep him sidelined for two weeks, per report, while Martin’s status for this week’s game against Washington is questionable.

Wednesday’s injury rundown began with the news regarding the status of running back Miles Sanders, tight end Zach Ertz and receiver DeSean Jackson ahead of the Eagles’ Thursday night showdown against the Giants. Below is a rundown of their statuses along with injury summaries for the rest of the league.

On Wednesday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced that Jackson (hamstring), offensive tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) and linebacker Duke Riley (rib) will suit up on Thursday night. With Sanders, Ertz and Jeffery out, look for Carson Wentz to continue to rely on receivers Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward, who have combined to catch 42 passes for 475 yards and five touchdowns through six games.

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard was on the field for the first time on Tuesday after his toe injury led to him going on injured reserve on Sept. 23. While he has not practiced in full in more than a month, the Giants are hopeful that Shepard will be able to face the Eagles. New York has until 4 p.m. tomorrow to activate him in order to be eligible to play on Thursday night.

Browns (-3) at Bengals



Browns stars Baker Mayfield (chest) and Jarvis Landry (hips, ribs) were both limited in practice to begin the week, but this may simply be a similar scenario to Week 6. Cleveland limited both of them throughout the week and they ultimately played. As for Kareem Hunt, he was also limited with a rib injury, so that is worth monitoring. Meanwhile, the Bengals held out running back Joe Mixon (foot) on Wednesday after getting banged up in Week 6. If he is unable to practice at all this week, Giovani Bernand could see a sizable role out of the Bengals backfield.

Cowboys (-3) at Washington

Dallas was without offensive tackle Brandon Knight (knee) and guard Zack Martin (concussion) for Wednesday’s practice and it appears like their absences could extend much further beyond that. CBS Sports Cowboys Insider Patrik Walker reports that Knight, who was tasked with replacing Tyron Smith on the blindside, is expected to miss two weeks, Martin, meanwhile, will be evaluated later in the week. As for Washington, tight end Logan Thomas was held out of practice due to a neck injury

Lions at Falcons (-3)

Matt Patricia’s team had a number of notable players missing from practice to begin the week, including defensive end Trey Flowers (wrist), receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (knee), and corner Desmond Trufant (hamstring). Receiver Danny Amendola (foot) was limited. Julio Jones was the biggest name absent for the Falcons on Wednesday, but this seems more like a situation where the Falcons are being cautious with the star receiver. Takk McKinley (groin) was the only other starter to miss practice, while receiver Calvin Ridley (elbow) was limited.

Panthers at Saints (-7.5)

Carolina did not have any player missing from practice on Wednesday except kicker Joey Slye and offensive lineman Trent Scott, who were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The biggest news with the Panthers, however, is Matt Rhule noting that Christian McCaffrey — who is currently on IR — is not anticipated to play this week. His replacement, Mike Davis, was a full participant in practice despite being named on the injury report with an ankle injury. Coming out of their Week 6 bye, New Orleans listed receiver Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) as a limited participant in practice. It is noteworthy that Thomas is also now dealing with a hamstring injury along with the ankle that has kept him out since the opener. Tackle Terron Armstead (hand) was among four Saints players who sat out Wednesday’s session.

Bills (-11) at Jets

Buffalo was without receiver John Brown (knee) and tight end Dawson Knox (calf) to start Wednesday’s practice. Brown was able to play in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, while Knox was sidelined. Josh Allen also has his name on the injury report due to an injury to his non-throwing shoulder but was a full participant in practice. With the Jets, head coach Adam Gase gave a string of hope that Sam Darnold may be available for Week 7, telling reporters “all options are available.” Gase added that Darnold — who was limited in practice with a right shoulder injury — has been on a pitch count. Jamison Crowder (groin) and Breshad Perriman (ankle, knee) were among those also limited for New York.

Packers (-3.5) at Texans

Tight end Robert Tonyan and star tackle David Bakhtiari were among the notable Packers missing from practice. Bakhtiari left Sunday’s matchup with the Bucs due to a chest injury, but the team believes he avoided anything too serious. Tonyan, meanwhile, is battling an ankle injury. The Texans held J.J. Watt out of practice on Wednesday, but the team stated it was not injury related. Tight end Jordan Akins (ankle, concussion) was also sidelined Wednesday.

Steelers (-1.5) at Titans

Pittsburgh receiver Diontae Johnson, who missed last Sunday’s win over the Browns with a back injury, was a full participant during Wednesday’s practice. Fullback Derek Watt missed practice with a hamstring injury, while cornerback Mike Hilton, who sustained a shoulder injury during Sunday’s 38-7 win, also sat out Wednesday’s practice. As for the Titans, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson practiced with the team for the first time this season. The club also activated Corey Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, and he was back at practice. Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee) did not practice, while tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) was limited.

Seahawks (-3) at Cardinals

Jaguars at Chargers (-8)

Jacksonville was without Myles Jack on Wednesday after the linebacker exited Week 6 early due to an ankle injury. Receivers D.J. Chark (ankle) and Laviska Shenault (hamstring) were among those listed as limited on the injury report.

49ers at Patriots (-3)

Chiefs (-9.5) at Broncos

Taco Charlton (ankle), Alex Okafor (hamstring), Mitchell Schwartz (back), and Sammy Watkins (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday for the Chiefs. Watkins was reportedly expected to miss a couple of weeks due to his hamstring injury, so if he does not hit the practice field on Thursday or Friday, he’ll almost certainly be ruled out. Schwartz is a name to keep an eye on after he seemingly tweaked his back injury early during Monday’s win over the Bills. After missing Week 6, the Broncos saw Noah Fant (ankle) participate in practice on a limited basis along with pass rusher Bradley Chubb (ankle).

Buccaneers at Raiders (-3)

Leonard Fournette was completely taken off the injury report on Wednesday after participating fully. LeSean McCoy also was taken off the injury report meaning that Tampa Bay will have all of its backfield healthy for Week 7. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski both sat out of Wednesday’s practice but Bruce Arians noted it was a veteran day off. The big nugget out of Las Vegas is that the Raiders needed to place starting tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID list and send all five of the starting offensive linemen home because they were in close contact with Brown. Jon Gruden was hopeful that some may be able to return to the facility in short order.