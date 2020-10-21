We’re now six weeks through the 2020 NFL season, which means we’re also fast approaching this year’s in-season trade deadline. Is your favorite team a contender? They might very well be looking for that last piece to help with a championship run. Is your favorite team a pretender? They might be primed to net some quality long-term aid by selling pricey players or soon-to-be free agents. Either way, the action is almost assuredly right around the corner, which is why it’s time to start dreaming up some deals.

Here are 10 different trades we think should happen before the deadline strikes on Nov. 3, the Tuesday after Week 8:

Raiders get: WR Julio Jones

Falcons get: 2021 first-round draft pick, 2022 fourth-round pick

The Raiders have been shopping for No. 1 WR types since Mike Mayock arrived, from Antonio Brown to present-day prospects like Henry Ruggs. Jones is a clear step above them all, in that he’s everything Mayock and Jon Gruden wanted in AB — a bona fide, nearly un-coverable play-maker — minus the off-field antics. What Derek Carr has right now is working, but now that Las Vegas is very much alive in the AFC West race, the time is now to pounce. Manipulating the cap would be well worth his killer size and instincts.

And why on Earth would the Falcons do this, you ask? Because while Rich McKay may have claimed Atlanta isn’t about to auction its assets, it’s fairly obvious Jones, at 31 with an injury history, is not going to be elite — or even present — when the Falcons are ready to compete again. You don’t think they’d like to offload the $61.5 million he’s owed through 2023, especially with Calvin Ridley emerging so strongly? Throw in the fact he’d be going to the AFC and netting them two premium picks, and it’s a logical deal.

Packers get: WR A.J. Green

Bengals get: 2021 fourth-round draft pick, 2022 conditional sixth-round pick

The Bengals have refused to deal their top trade chips, like Green, for so long that it’s probably going to take more than you’d expect to pry Green out of Cincinnati, where even Sunday’s encouraging performance didn’t erase the fact he’s becoming an odd man out in a younger group. At this point, why shouldn’t Green Bay take a swing, even if it eventually means losing Green in 2021 free agency and hoping for a compensatory pick? Aaron Rodgers has done very well operating with just Davante Adams and/or Allen Lazard, but with the latter hurt and No. 12 clearly positioned to take the Packers on another run, he deserves the gamble. What better way, by the way, for the Green Bay front office to repay Rodgers after an offseason spent planning for life without him?

Patriots get: TE Zach Ertz

Eagles get: G Joe Thuney

A rare player-for-player swap, and boy, is it a juicy one! Here’s the deal: The Eagles and Patriots love to trade with each other. The Eagles have all the reason in the world to thank Ertz for his years of great work and then bid him farewell, what with Dallas Goedert in town and Ertz both a.) off to an uncharacteristically ugly start in 2020 and b.) seeking a big-money extension. The Patriots, meanwhile, could desperately use that Rob Gronkowski replacement they’ve failed to unearth, and have already passed the deadline to get a long-term deal done with Thuney, who’s on the franchise tag and has reportedly been dangled before.

Ertz’s recent ankle injury complicates this, but assuming he’s good to go in three or four weeks, that’s right around when the Pats would need him for their final AFC East push. Thuney, meanwhile, is a plug-and-play upgrade at pretty much any interior spot on the O-line, where the Eagles have been totally ravaged by injuries but must keep Carson Wentz upright. Philly would then have multiple options after the season: Extend Thuney, who’s only 27, as a long-term guard or even Jason Kelce successor; or let him walk, free up major 2021 cap space and collect the inevitable compensatory pick.

Browns get: S Anthony Harris

Vikings get: 2021 fourth-round draft pick

Sooner rather than later, the Vikings are going to have to confront the reality that Mike Zimmer cannot save this defense. Harris, at 29, was already in question as a long-term piece of a remade secondary, reportedly popping up in trade talks after Minnesota used its franchise tag on him this year. Kevin Stefanski, meanwhile, knows him well from their time together and, more importantly, knows his own “D” needs reinforcements, especially at a safety spot occupied by a rotation of replaceable veterans.

Saints get: DE Ryan Kerrigan

Washington gets: 2021 conditional fourth-round draft pick

The Saints tipped their hand regarding their own pass rush when they tried to game the system to land Jadeveon Clowney. And while Marcus Davenport might finally be coming on, they can’t afford to bank completely on his production opposite Cameron Jordan during a do-or-die season in a tough NFC South. Kerrigan is exactly the kind of proven edge rusher who could step in and be a steady No. 3 for that unit, whereas Ron Rivera should be looking solely to collect draft capital. He’s also got plenty of younger talent on his D-line.

Ravens get: WR Marvin Jones

Lions get: 2021 sixth-round draft pick, 2022 seventh-round pick

The Lions can’t really expect much more for Jones at this point in his career, but the Ravens can certainly afford to surrender a few late-rounders if it means giving Lamar Jackson someone other than Marquise Brown as an option out wide. When you’re run-based and have Lamar Jackson, Willie Snead and Devin Duvernay and Miles Boykin will pass. But Baltimore is aiming for a title. Does Jones bring that closer? Not by much, if at all. But the gamble is worth it if he can be even a fraction of his old self amid new scenery.

Cardinals get: TE David Njoku

Browns get: 2021 fifth-round draft pick

There are conflicting reports about whether Njoku actually wants out of Cleveland, which usually means … the guy wants out. And with what the Browns paid Austin Hooper, who isn’t even racking up big numbers as Baker Mayfield’s TE1, there’s little question Cleveland would benefit from getting something for him now. Arizona has enough firepower between Kyler Murray, Kenyan Drake, DeAndre Hopkins and so forth, but what they don’t have is a tight end to serve as Murray’s safety valve.

Bills get: DT Sheldon Rankins

Saints get: 2021 fifth-round draft pick

Buffalo has some notable names up front, and Sean McDermott prides himself on having a team with strong trenches on both sides of the ball. Problem is, the Bills just got absolutely gashed against the Chiefs on prime time, and their injury-riddled defense could use any reinforcements it can get. Rankins has reportedly mostly worn out his welcome in New Orleans despite flashes in between his own injuries, but he’d be a big, high-upside body for the middle of that Buffalo D-line down the stretch.

Steelers get: LB Avery Williamson

Jets get: 2022 fifth-round draft pick

With Devin Bush out with a torn ACL, the Steelers should be on the prowl for immediate help at the heart of their fearsome defense. The unit will make do without the young starter, especially because of the dominant guys on the line and off the edge, but someone like Williamson would make the transition a lot more seamless. New York, on the other hand, should be looking to net as many picks as possible for the inevitable post-Adam Gase rebuild, assuming team ownership ever lets that happen.

Bears get: G James Carpenter

Falcons get: 2022 fourth-round pick

The Falcons can knock more than $12 million off their books starting in 2021 by shipping Carpenter out of town and ushering in the Matt Hennessy era, whereas Chicago could really use at least a mid-tier insurance policy — and stopgap fill-in — at left guard, where James Daniels is banged up. And the mere fact that Nick Foles and the Bears are 5-1 and legitimately in the playoff hunt makes this kind of move worthwhile, especially with the defense already up to par and capable of keeping the club in games.